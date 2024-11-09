Child Care Aware of Missouri Hosts Live2Lead Event
Nonprofit presents the fifth annual leadership development simulcast through February.
St. Louis, MO, November 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently announced its fifth annual Live2Lead event, an online simulcast developed by John Maxwell Enterprises that features renowned industry experts sharing personal development and leadership growth principles.
The Live2Lead rebroadcast brings together leadership expert John C. Maxwell, life coach and motivational speaker Valorie Burton, comedic thought leader and actor Michael Jr., founding partner of the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Chris Robinson, and 17-time bestselling author and keynote speaker Jon Gordon.
The Live2Lead series, which will be accessible both virtually and in-person through February, caters to businesses of all types and sizes looking to enhance their leadership skills. Participants at the face-to-face event watch the online simulcast and engage in group discussions and team-building activities that foster an environment of inspiration and motivation.
“This annual event creates leadership opportunities and improved communication by empowering employees who are seeking growth and change,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “Live2Lead adds value to individuals interested in embracing strategic triumphs by becoming more resilient leaders.” Phillips added that “each member of CCAMO’s leadership team is a Certified John Maxwell Leader, having completed a program that teaches skills in leadership development, coaching, speaking, and training.”
Founded in 1999, Child Care Aware of Missouri is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information about holding a Live2Lead event, call (314) 535-1458.
The Live2Lead rebroadcast brings together leadership expert John C. Maxwell, life coach and motivational speaker Valorie Burton, comedic thought leader and actor Michael Jr., founding partner of the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Chris Robinson, and 17-time bestselling author and keynote speaker Jon Gordon.
The Live2Lead series, which will be accessible both virtually and in-person through February, caters to businesses of all types and sizes looking to enhance their leadership skills. Participants at the face-to-face event watch the online simulcast and engage in group discussions and team-building activities that foster an environment of inspiration and motivation.
“This annual event creates leadership opportunities and improved communication by empowering employees who are seeking growth and change,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “Live2Lead adds value to individuals interested in embracing strategic triumphs by becoming more resilient leaders.” Phillips added that “each member of CCAMO’s leadership team is a Certified John Maxwell Leader, having completed a program that teaches skills in leadership development, coaching, speaking, and training.”
Founded in 1999, Child Care Aware of Missouri is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information about holding a Live2Lead event, call (314) 535-1458.
Contact
Child Care Aware of MissouriContact
Chiala Watkins
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
Chiala Watkins
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
Categories