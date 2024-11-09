Rachel Farris, CPA Speaks at TEDx San Luis Obispo
Rachel Farris, CPA gave a speech on the importance of youth entrepreneurship at TEDx in San Luis Obispo.
San Jose, CA, November 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Farris, CPA gave a speech on business and entrepreneurship at TEDx San Luis Obispo Live Uncharted event. The title of her speech was "Why Entrepreneurship is the Best Learning Tool for Young Adults." In her speech, she walked the audience through starting a digital marketing company to support herself through college and how a finance class she took in high school changed the trajectory of her life. Rachel also highlighted the importance of financial literacy in young people and the power of entrepreneurship at a young age. She finished her speech urging young people to take risks and give entrepreneurship a shot.
Rachel's TEDx talk was attended by over 800 people. Other speakers included Haley Pavone (founder of Pashion footwear and winner of Forbes 30 under 30), Julie Lynem (VP of RACE Matters and university lecturer), and Robert Paylor (professional lecturer), and Swizz Beatz (rapper).
Check out Rachel's TEDx talk here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGEklg4CJdc&t=3315s&ab_channel=TEDxSanLuisObispo
