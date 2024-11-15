The International Feng Shui Guild Announces 2024 Board of Directors

The International Feng Shui Guild held elections in September for the 2024-2027 term of their Board of Directors. One member returned to board leadership and three new members added their collective experience and vision for Feng Shui to the organization’s board. IFSG Professional and Red Ribbon members were eligible to vote on the official ballot. Voting concluded September 25, with an overwhelming affirmative vote from IFSG membership. The new board term began October 1.