The International Feng Shui Guild Announces 2024 Board of Directors
The International Feng Shui Guild held elections in September for the 2024-2027 term of their Board of Directors. One member returned to board leadership and three new members added their collective experience and vision for Feng Shui to the organization’s board. IFSG Professional and Red Ribbon members were eligible to vote on the official ballot. Voting concluded September 25, with an overwhelming affirmative vote from IFSG membership. The new board term began October 1.
Lees Summit, MO, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The International Feng Shui Guild (IFSG) held elections in September for the new three-year term of their Board of Directors. Five positions on the twelve-member board were open due to unfilled slots and ending terms. The official new board term began October 1, 2024 in accordance with IFSG bylaws.
In August, the IFSG Elections Committee – comprised of board members: Lisa Alban (Board Chair), Deb DermyerLamb (CEO) and Kim Julen (Board member) – began the applications/elections process. All three members of the committee have long been members of the board with a collective more than 20 years among them. Alban has been Board Chair of the organization since October 2021 and is known as a compassionate, wise leader, valued for her work to enrich the member experience, to strengthen the professionalism and authenticity in the industry among consultants and schools, and to broaden the reach of the IFSG to mainstream collaborative industries. Julen is serving her third term with the board, having been instrumental in creating and developing the organization’s YouTube channel as well as serving as a knowledgeable and vibrant voice to guild marketing and social media projects and activities. DermyerLamb is currently CEO and runs the office in a dual role, having also served on the initial advisory board in 2006. She has been in the office function since 2007 and is vital to IFSG success.
The elections committee accepted applications from IFSG members who wished to be considered for board leadership and conducted interviews with all eligible candidates. Their critical review explored the background and skill sets of candidates to ensure the organization’s board is supported in the areas of membership, marketing, education, finance, and strategic leadership. The committee invited four candidates to present to IFSG membership for final approval.
IFSG Bylaws give all active IFSG Professional and Red Ribbon Professional members voting privileges; which took place over a ten-day period in September. On October 7th, the IFSG announced to membership that voting was complete and all four candidates were elected into board membership. “With nearly unanimous support, new members to our board include Catherine Dean, Tanya Hames, and Mary Ladybird. Tori McBrien returns for a second term having been a part of our YouTube team and the hugely successful Summit/Conference team. We say goodbye to Renata Senatore, our beloved Board Secretary, who is embarking on new adventures in home renovation; and Dee Oujiri who joined the board in June 2023 filling an open slot that ended September 30. Ladies, you will be missed; but we are happy to note that both Renata and Dee will remain active on IFSG committees.” Additionally, two other board members stepped down from duties in the last year including Sarah Russell Crow, treasurer, and Cynthia Young, membership team; and we miss their experience and leadership. It is also significant to note that Tori McBrien is stepping into the Board Secretary role, and we are excited to welcome her to the executive team.
With the addition of new board members, the IFSG 2024 Board consists of:
Lisa Alban
Deb DermyerLamb
Tori McBrien
Catherine Dean
Tanya Hames
Kim Julen
Mary Ladybird
Michelle Skally Doilney
Harry Tran
The IFSG continues to thrive in the global consultant market with nearly two dozen professional Feng Shui training schools and more than 300 consultant and student members from around the globe. In 2024, we saw a wildly successful online Feng Shui Summit, a virtual conference for professional teachers and lecturers to share their wisdom; and we are planning another dynamic event tentatively scheduled for May 2025. Staying grounded in the authenticity of Feng Shui while supporting our members in advancing technology and business opportunities, the board of directors is excited about the future of the IFSG and Feng Shui around the world.
The International Feng Shui Guild is dedicated to its mission of advancing the practice, teaching and use of Feng Shui worldwide. The IFSG Board of Directors is integral in ensuring their organization stays true to their passion, promoting all perspectives of Feng Shui, all member consultants and schools as well as providing top-notch offerings and resources for the public.
Contact
International Feng Shui Guild
Debra DermyerLamb, CEO
816-246-1898
https://www.ifsguild.org/
