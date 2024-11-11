Parler Selects The Optio Blockchain
Plano, TX, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Parler, a social media platform rooted in the values of freedom and user empowerment, is thrilled to announce it has selected to integrate with the Optio Blockchain. This groundbreaking move is set to transform user control in digital spaces by introducing decentralized, secure identity and data management for the Parler community. Through Optio’s proof-of-impact protocol, Parler will reward and incentivize users - empowering them to earn digital rewards, from the blockchain, for positive engagement. Additionally, Parler users will be able to opt into advertising, allowing them the opportunity to monetize their activities on the platform while retaining full control over their data and experience.
Reinventing Social Media for a New Age
Parler was born from a simple yet powerful idea: to create a platform by the people, for the people. In today’s social media landscape, Parler stands apart, prioritizing genuine connection and community over manipulation and control. By integrating with the Optio blockchain, Parler is taking an innovative step toward eliminating algorithms that shape user behavior, offering a platform where each user has full control over their experience through decentralized technology.
Why Optio?
The Optio Blockchain aligns seamlessly with Parler’s values of freedom and user autonomy, providing a secure, decentralized network where user data is encrypted and safeguarded. The integration with the Optio blockchain means Parler can operate as a truly independent platform, free from external control and interference, fostering a safe environment for open dialogue without the looming threat of censorship.
Elise Pierotti, Chief Marketing Officer at Parler, stated, “Through Optio, we’re championing a revolutionary approach that empowers users to reclaim control over their data and digital lives. This partnership is dedicated to creating a platform where freedom of expression is upheld and unmuted.”
Amy Robbins, Executive Director of Media Relations, added, “Our mission is about supporting digital autonomy for every Parler user. Together, with the Optio blockchain, we’re setting a new standard for social media that prioritizes user ownership.”
Bryan Ferre, Founding Community Member of the Optio Blockchain, expressed, “Optio’s technology provides a transformative social media experience, one that eliminates manipulation and censorship.”
Introducing Optio Rewards for Parler Users
Parler users will now have the ability to earn Optio (OPT) rewards for positive engagement on the platform. These rewards can be redeemed within the ParlerShop (coming soon) or converted to tokens, allowing users to directly benefit from their contributions to the community.
Join the Movement for Digital Freedom
With nearly 20 million users, Parler is leading a new social media revolution, secured by the Optio Blockchain. This is not just about technology; it’s a movement for freedom, where users own their data, voices, and digital futures.
For more information, visit Parler.com.
About Optio Blockchain
Optio is a pioneering layer one blockchain platform designed to empower individuals with true digital sovereignty. Built on a Proof-of-Impact protocol, Optio enables users to secure and manage their identities and data across digital environments. By combining decentralized technology with an ecosystem of integrated Oracle apps, Optio provides a transparent and rewards-driven approach to digital interactions. Optio’s mission is to create a future where individuals own, control, and are the primary beneficiary of their online presence, setting a new standard for user autonomy and freedom in the digital age.
For more information visit Optio.community
Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may include forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, and no guarantee of future performance or outcomes is made.
