Introducing ParlerPay: A Digital Wallet for Today’s Social Media Users
Plano, TX, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Digital finance is evolving with ParlerPay, the wallet that lets you track and manage your digital rewards earned from positive engagement on the platforms you already love. Designed specifically for the savvy social media users of all ages, ParlerPay is your gateway to a new era of digital transactions.
Unlock Your Digital Wallet Today
At ParlerPay.com, you can create and manage your own digital wallet, making it easier than ever to store and receive digital assets. What sets ParlerPay apart? It’s integrated with the decentralized Optio blockchain. Plus, with ParlerPay, you hold the keys to your wallet, meaning only you have full control over your assets. No third party can access or move your funds - your digital assets are truly yours.
Anneliese Roley, Chief Financial Officer at Parler, stated, “Integrating ParlerPay with the Optio Blockchain underscores our commitment to digital sovereignty. As the first wallet to connect with Optio, ParlerPay serves as the official platform where users manage their digital assets, access their rewards, and experience true financial freedom within a decentralized ecosystem.”
Earn Rewards Just for Engaging
ParlerPay is your chance to earn points and rewards simply by joining the positive vibe on apps like Parler Social and PlayTV. Whether you're sharing content, making connections, or just enjoying your favorite apps, every interaction can contribute to your rewards stash. Check your points daily and see where you rank compared to others, adding a layer of fun and competition to your experience.
With the decentralized power of the Optio blockchain, ParlerPay ensures that your assets are secure, transactions are transparent, and, with full ownership of your own keys, you remain in complete control of your financial future.
ParlerPay Disclaimer-
ParlerPay is a digital wallet and decentralized application (“dApp”) provided by iW3 Consulting and integrated with the Optio decentralized blockchain. ParlerPay facilitates the management of digital rewards and cryptocurrencies but is not an investment platform. Participation does not constitute an investment, and users should not expect financial returns or profits. Users are fully responsible for managing their wallets, including securely storing their seed phrases and private keys. ParlerPay does not store or recover private keys, and any loss of access due to mismanagement is the sole responsibility of the user.
Users are rewarded for their engagement with apps from the Parler Marketplace through points that convert into digital rewards from the Optio Blockchain. These rewards are based on an impact score determined by a proof of impact protocol. However, blockchain transactions, including transfers, receipt, and management of digital assets, involve inherent risks such as market volatility and possible losses. ParlerPay, iW3 Consulting, and the Optio Consortia DAO are not liable for any financial losses or damages resulting from market conditions, third-party transactions, or technical errors.
Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may include forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, and no guarantee of future performance or outcomes is made.
Contact
ParlerContact
Amy Robbins
(214) 705-3180
https://Parler.com
