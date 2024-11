A-Team Group Names Winners of Its RegTech Insight Awards - USA for 2024

London, United Kingdom, November 21, 2024 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards - USA 2024. The awards, which acknowledge leading RegTech solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across the USA, were presented at a drinks reception following the company’s 8th annual RegTech Summit in New York City, held on November 21.The awards recognise established solution vendors and innovative newcomers in more than 30 categories including Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance, Best Solution for Records Retention, Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution, Best Regulatory Change Management Solution, and more.The Editor's Recognition Award for USA RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was given to Joseph Sabelja, Executive Director - AI/ML Strategy, JP Morgan.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2024, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”A complete list of winners can be found below.For more information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2024 visit https://bit.ly/RTIAWARDSUSA or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.comRegTech Insight Awards USA 2024 WinnersBest Regulatory Reporting Solution - S&P Global - CappitechEditor's Recognition Award for USA RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Joseph Sabelja, Executive Director - AI/ML Strategy, JP MorganBest Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - AML PartnersBest Data Privacy Solution - CypagoMost Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - DatacticsBest Solution for CFTC Reporting - DroitBest Client On-Boarding Solution - EncompassBest KYC Data Solution - FenergoBest Transaction Reporting Solution - KaizenBest Solution for Records Retention - LeapXpertBest Sanctions and PEPs Solution - LSEG Risk IntelligenceBest Regulatory Change Management Solution - MCO (MyComplianceOffice)Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - n-TierBest AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - SaifrBest e-Comms Surveillance Solution - SmarshBest Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - Wolters KluwerBest Regulatory Consultancy - North America - CapcoBest Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - Confluence Compliance ServicesBest Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - KXBest Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - RegnologyBest Trade Surveillance Solution - S3Best Regtech Start Up for Institutional Markets - 4CRisk.aiBest Operational Risk Solution - AxoniBest Regulatory Data Solution - BloombergBest Financial Crime Solution - ID-PalBest Liquidity Risk Solution - IONBest Conduct Risk Solution - KrollBest Transaction Monitoring Solution - Napier AIBest Regulatory Intelligence Solution - RegAlyticsBest Post Trade Solution - BroadridgeBest Compliance as a Service Solution - NasdaqBest Tax Compliance Solution - TaxbitBest Solution for Operational Resilience - ImandraBest Distributed Ledger Technology for Regulatory Compliance – Chainalysis