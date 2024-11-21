A-Team Group Names Winners of Its RegTech Insight Awards - USA for 2024
A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards - USA 2024.
London, United Kingdom, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards - USA 2024. The awards, which acknowledge leading RegTech solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across the USA, were presented at a drinks reception following the company’s 8th annual RegTech Summit in New York City, held on November 21.
The awards recognise established solution vendors and innovative newcomers in more than 30 categories including Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance, Best Solution for Records Retention, Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution, Best Regulatory Change Management Solution, and more.
The Editor's Recognition Award for USA RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was given to Joseph Sabelja, Executive Director - AI/ML Strategy, JP Morgan.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2024, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2024 visit https://bit.ly/RTIAWARDSUSA or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
RegTech Insight Awards USA 2024 Winners
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - S&P Global - Cappitech
Editor's Recognition Award for USA RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Joseph Sabelja, Executive Director - AI/ML Strategy, JP Morgan
Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - AML Partners
Best Data Privacy Solution - Cypago
Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Datactics
Best Solution for CFTC Reporting - Droit
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - Encompass
Best KYC Data Solution - Fenergo
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - Kaizen
Best Solution for Records Retention - LeapXpert
Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution - LSEG Risk Intelligence
Best Regulatory Change Management Solution - MCO (MyComplianceOffice)
Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - n-Tier
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Saifr
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - Smarsh
Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - Wolters Kluwer
Best Regulatory Consultancy - North America - Capco
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - Confluence Compliance Services
Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - KX
Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Regnology
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - S3
Best Regtech Start Up for Institutional Markets - 4CRisk.ai
Best Operational Risk Solution - Axoni
Best Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg
Best Financial Crime Solution - ID-Pal
Best Liquidity Risk Solution - ION
Best Conduct Risk Solution - Kroll
Best Transaction Monitoring Solution - Napier AI
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - RegAlytics
Best Post Trade Solution - Broadridge
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - Nasdaq
Best Tax Compliance Solution - Taxbit
Best Solution for Operational Resilience - Imandra
Best Distributed Ledger Technology for Regulatory Compliance – Chainalysis
