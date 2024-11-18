Xippa Begins Free Newsletter Service to Assist Consumers with Their Upcoming Copier Lease Contracts and Maintenance Agreements
Xippa provides Copier contract review and negotiation for Consumers with their vendor of choice. They do not sell copiers and are supplier neutral. 100% performance based, as all fees are a percentage of savings. Copier Lease contracts, Copier Maintenance Agreements and Managed Print Service contracts.
Sammamish, WA, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Xippa began a free Newsletter service in October 2024. The Newsletters are housed on the Xippa website @Xippa.net. “The reception of the newsletter has been well received. The Newsletters are intended to share tips, strategies and best practices about copier leases to consumers. We were getting the same type of questions from consumers and decided to share our answers to anyone interested in learning about copier leases.” –Wade Cascini, President of Xippa. Below are some highlights on the current Xippa Newsletters:
1. Can Artificial Intelligence (AI) help you with negotiating a better copier lease?
2. Lease Termination: what to look out for.
3. Should you renew your copier lease early?
Xippa is a national company created by Wade Cascini, an Attorney with over 25 years in the Copier Industry negotiating contracts on the Supplier side of the table. This experience is available to the Consumer to ensure their upcoming copier contracts and pricing structure is better than the Consumer can do on their own. With a 100% performance-based business model, there is absolutely no risk for a customer … if Xippa cannot save you money, there is no charge.
