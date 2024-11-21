TasteTV Releases New Edition of "The Fragrance Designer's Primer Book" for the Holidays
Perfumers on Business Success, Design, Branding, and Creative Inspiration
San Francisco, CA, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Just in time for the Holidays, TasteTV and the Artisan Fragrance Salon are pleased to announce the release and publication of the much awaited second edition of its hit book,
The Fragrance Designer's Primer: Perfumers on Business Success, Design, Branding, and Creative Inspiration
The new 2nd Edition includes
More perfumers,
More pages,
Color images, and is now
In Hardcover!
The book is now available throughout the United States and North America on Amazon.com as well as in Europe.
To view, collect, or gift the new edition, visit on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3UO2nbk
Featuring:
Mesha L. Munyan
Ellen Covey
Laurie Stern
Sebastian Jara
Olivia Larson
Ayala Moriel
Ineke Rühland
Dannielle Sergent
Tanja Bochnig
Paul Kiler
Tania Reuben
Christi Meshell
Ann McDonnell
Jane Cate
Michael Coyle
Stacey Lazzara
Shelley Waddington
Felicia M. Hazzard
Charna Ethier
Joseph Quartana
Brandon Jensen
Mariliis Holm
About The Primer:
Are you interested in perfumes and fragrance design as a small business? There are many how-to books on starting an enterprise, but often the best advice comes directly from those with actual experience. Thus came the idea for this book; this “primer.” Why not ask perfumers firsthand what they have experienced and what they recommend? With this concept in mind, we composed a list of key questions and asked them to an assortment of interesting artisans with experience in either perfume, skin care, or both. Their answers on creativity, branding and business are very frank and often personal, and written in a journal or diary style. The information in the resulting primer is worth its weight in gold.
Kevin Reed
415-263-6800
www.TasteTV.com
