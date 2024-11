TasteTV Releases New Edition of "The Fragrance Designer's Primer Book" for the Holidays

San Francisco, CA, November 21, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Just in time for the Holidays, TasteTV and the Artisan Fragrance Salon are pleased to announce the release and publication of the much awaited second edition of its hit book,The Fragrance Designer's Primer: Perfumers on Business Success, Design, Branding, and Creative InspirationThe new 2nd Edition includesMore perfumers,More pages,Color images, and is nowIn Hardcover!The book is now available throughout the United States and North America on Amazon.com as well as in Europe.To view, collect, or gift the new edition, visit on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3UO2nbkFeaturing:Mesha L. MunyanEllen CoveyLaurie SternSebastian JaraOlivia LarsonAyala MorielIneke RühlandDannielle SergentTanja BochnigPaul KilerTania ReubenChristi MeshellAnn McDonnellJane CateMichael CoyleStacey LazzaraShelley WaddingtonFelicia M. HazzardCharna EthierJoseph QuartanaBrandon JensenMariliis HolmAbout The Primer:Are you interested in perfumes and fragrance design as a small business? There are many how-to books on starting an enterprise, but often the best advice comes directly from those with actual experience. Thus came the idea for this book; this “primer.” Why not ask perfumers firsthand what they have experienced and what they recommend? With this concept in mind, we composed a list of key questions and asked them to an assortment of interesting artisans with experience in either perfume, skin care, or both. Their answers on creativity, branding and business are very frank and often personal, and written in a journal or diary style. The information in the resulting primer is worth its weight in gold.