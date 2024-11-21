Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Angel Rodriguez as Business Development Manager for DEKS North America, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiters, Angela Canclini and Ben Durshimer, of Angel Rodriguez as Business Development Manager for DEKS North America.
Sarasota, FL, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jim Sharp, President of North American Operations, “I’m excited to welcome Angel as an integral member of this fast growing division, and look forward to utilizing his extensive business development background to develop and grow this new territory for DEKS NA.”
In this newly created role, Angel will pioneer the Arizona territory and build market presence by developing relationships and new customer partnerships. As an ambassador of the expanding brand, Angel will educate customers and end users on a wide range of innovative products, and establish strong standing with distributors, contractors, municipalities, and specifiers.
Angel has a rich background in business development. As Territory Manager over the Southwest region for RM Lucas, Inc. he drove continuous growth and brand awareness from Texas to California. He previously held positions with SRS Distribution and Allied Building Products (now Beacon Roofing Supply).
DEKS North America is an extension of DEKS Industries, a premier manufacturer of roofing and plumbing products that was started in Australia by George Cupit in 1947. Family owned until it was acquired by Skellerup Group in 2003, the company maintains a family culture that puts the customer first. DEKS North America offers same-day shipping to customers with a diverse range of products to service both the roofing and waterworks industries.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. “We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.”
For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
