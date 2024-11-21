United States Shrimpers Coalition Applauds USITC Decision on Unfair Shrimp Trade Practices
Savannah, GA, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The United States Shrimpers Coalition (USSC) today expressed its unwavering support for the unanimous decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) to hold Indonesia, Ecuador, India, and Vietnam accountable for unfair trade practices harming the domestic shrimping industry.
“This is a tremendous victory for American shrimpers, their families, and our coastal communities,” said Bryan Jones, South Carolina State Director for the USSC. “For far too long, unfair subsidies and dumping practices by these countries have undermined our ability to compete in the marketplace, causing demonstrable harm to our livelihoods.”
The USITC’s affirmative determination follows compelling testimony from dedicated USSC members, including Rocky Magwood (SC), Ronnie Anderson (LA), Chris Londrie (TX), Acy Cooper (LA) and Bryan Jones (SC), who bravely shared their firsthand experiences with the devastating impact of unfair trade practices. Their voices were instrumental in helping the Commission understand the severity of the situation.
“We are incredibly grateful to the brave shrimpers who came forward to share their stories,” said Paige Morrison, Georgia State Director for the USSC. “Their courage and resilience are an inspiration to all of us.”
The USSC remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting American shrimpers. “We will not tolerate anyone who seeks to harm our hardworking harvesters,” stated Jones. “This decision sends a clear message: the USSC will meet any threat to our industry head-on, anytime, anywhere.”
The USSC is encouraged by the U.S. Department of Commerce actions to swiftly implement the ITC’s recommendations and issue countervailing and antidumping duty orders to level the playing field for American shrimpers.
About the United States Shrimpers Coalition
The United States Shrimpers Coalition is a national organization representing the interests of American shrimp fishermen, their families, and coastal communities. The USSC advocates for fair trade practices and sustainable fishing policies that support the domestic shrimping industry.
Contact:
Bryan Jones, SC State Director
bryan.jones@scshrimp.org
954-604-3508
“This is a tremendous victory for American shrimpers, their families, and our coastal communities,” said Bryan Jones, South Carolina State Director for the USSC. “For far too long, unfair subsidies and dumping practices by these countries have undermined our ability to compete in the marketplace, causing demonstrable harm to our livelihoods.”
The USITC’s affirmative determination follows compelling testimony from dedicated USSC members, including Rocky Magwood (SC), Ronnie Anderson (LA), Chris Londrie (TX), Acy Cooper (LA) and Bryan Jones (SC), who bravely shared their firsthand experiences with the devastating impact of unfair trade practices. Their voices were instrumental in helping the Commission understand the severity of the situation.
“We are incredibly grateful to the brave shrimpers who came forward to share their stories,” said Paige Morrison, Georgia State Director for the USSC. “Their courage and resilience are an inspiration to all of us.”
The USSC remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting American shrimpers. “We will not tolerate anyone who seeks to harm our hardworking harvesters,” stated Jones. “This decision sends a clear message: the USSC will meet any threat to our industry head-on, anytime, anywhere.”
The USSC is encouraged by the U.S. Department of Commerce actions to swiftly implement the ITC’s recommendations and issue countervailing and antidumping duty orders to level the playing field for American shrimpers.
About the United States Shrimpers Coalition
The United States Shrimpers Coalition is a national organization representing the interests of American shrimp fishermen, their families, and coastal communities. The USSC advocates for fair trade practices and sustainable fishing policies that support the domestic shrimping industry.
Contact:
Bryan Jones, SC State Director
bryan.jones@scshrimp.org
954-604-3508
Contact
US Shrimpers CoalitionContact
Marla Cooper
504-418-3150
louisianashrimp.org
Marla Cooper
504-418-3150
louisianashrimp.org
Categories