A-Team Group Names Winners of Its Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2024

London, United Kingdom, December 04, 2024 --( PR.com )-- The winners of A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2024 have been announced. The awards, which acknowledge leading data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across Europe, were announced on December 4.This year's awards included more than 30 categories of data management solutions and services, including Most Innovative European Data Management Provider, Best European Consultancy in Data Management, Best Data Management Initiative for ESG and Best Corporate Actions Processing Solution and more.The editor’s recognition award for Data Management Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Duncan Cooper, Chief Data Officer, Asset Servicing at Northern Trust.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2024, to our Data Management Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”Learn more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech and TradingTech here https://bit.ly/ateamawardsAward Winners:Most Innovative European Data Management Provider - LSEG Data & AnalyticsBest European Consultancy in Data Management - CapcoBest Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - FundGuardBest Corporate Actions Processing Solution - S&P Global Market IntelligenceBest Buy-Side Managed Services Platform - S&P Global Market IntelligenceBest Data Management Initiative for ESG - WeeFinEditor's Recognition Award for European Data Management Industry Professional of the Year - Duncan Cooper, Chief Data Officer | Asset Servicing, Northern TrustBest Entity Data Solution - DiligenciaBest Corporate Actions Data Provider - Exchange Data InternationalBest Sell-Side Data Management Platform - GoldenSourceBest Data Governance Solution - Indus Valley PartnersBest Analytics Data Provider - Moody'sBest Data Provider to the Buy-Side - SIXBest Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - SnowflakeBest Standards Solution for Data Management - The Derivatives Service BureauBest Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - BloombergBest Data Observability Solution - AtaccamaBest Data Provider to the Sell-Side - FactSetBest Data Lineage Solution - SolidatusBest Index Data Provider - Index OneBest Buy-Side Data Management Platform - RimesBest Sell-Side Managed Services Platform - ArcesiumBest AI-Based Solution for Data Management - Oxane PartnersBest AI-Based Solution for Data Quality - Clarity AIBest AI-Based Solution for Data Discovery - smartKYCBest Data Science Solution - Sigma Financial AIBest Data Management Solution for Unstructured Data - InbotiqaBest Data Solution for Digital Assets - LukkaBest Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - BR-AGBest Data Quality Analysis Tool - OpenSeeBest KYC Data Solution - Know Your CustomerBest Client On-Boarding Solution - XceptorBest Platform for Risk and Portfolio Analytics - Cedar RoseBest Data Visualisation Provider - BMLLBest Data Ops Solution Provider - Canoe IntelligenceBest Customer Service in European Data Management - BIQH