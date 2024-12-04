A-Team Group Names Winners of Its Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2024
The winners of A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2024 have been announced.
London, United Kingdom, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The winners of A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2024 have been announced. The awards, which acknowledge leading data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across Europe, were announced on December 4.
This year's awards included more than 30 categories of data management solutions and services, including Most Innovative European Data Management Provider, Best European Consultancy in Data Management, Best Data Management Initiative for ESG and Best Corporate Actions Processing Solution and more.
The editor’s recognition award for Data Management Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Duncan Cooper, Chief Data Officer, Asset Servicing at Northern Trust.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2024, to our Data Management Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Learn more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech and TradingTech here https://bit.ly/ateamawards
Award Winners:
Most Innovative European Data Management Provider - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best European Consultancy in Data Management - Capco
Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - FundGuard
Best Corporate Actions Processing Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Buy-Side Managed Services Platform - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Data Management Initiative for ESG - WeeFin
Editor's Recognition Award for European Data Management Industry Professional of the Year - Duncan Cooper, Chief Data Officer | Asset Servicing, Northern Trust
Best Entity Data Solution - Diligencia
Best Corporate Actions Data Provider - Exchange Data International
Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform - GoldenSource
Best Data Governance Solution - Indus Valley Partners
Best Analytics Data Provider - Moody's
Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side - SIX
Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - Snowflake
Best Standards Solution for Data Management - The Derivatives Service Bureau
Best Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best Data Observability Solution - Ataccama
Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side - FactSet
Best Data Lineage Solution - Solidatus
Best Index Data Provider - Index One
Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform - Rimes
Best Sell-Side Managed Services Platform - Arcesium
Best AI-Based Solution for Data Management - Oxane Partners
Best AI-Based Solution for Data Quality - Clarity AI
Best AI-Based Solution for Data Discovery - smartKYC
Best Data Science Solution - Sigma Financial AI
Best Data Management Solution for Unstructured Data - Inbotiqa
Best Data Solution for Digital Assets - Lukka
Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - BR-AG
Best Data Quality Analysis Tool - OpenSee
Best KYC Data Solution - Know Your Customer
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - Xceptor
Best Platform for Risk and Portfolio Analytics - Cedar Rose
Best Data Visualisation Provider - BMLL
Best Data Ops Solution Provider - Canoe Intelligence
Best Customer Service in European Data Management - BIQH
Contact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
