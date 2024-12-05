Unleash the Power of Tiny Tech: Introducing the Jetway JPIC-ADN1 2.5″ Pico-ITX Motherboard
Jetway JPIC-ADN1, a 2.5” Pico-ITX motherboard engineered to deliver top-tier performance in a compact form factor. Powered by the Intel® Processor N97 and supporting up to 32GB of DDR5-4800MHz memory, the JPIC-ADN1 is designed to tackle a wide range of demanding applications with ease and efficiency.
Equipped with versatile I/O options — including 6 USB ports, 2 Serial ports, 1 B+M-Key M.2 slot, 1 E-Key M.2 slot, and 1 SATA3 port — this motherboard is purpose-built for industries that demand efficiency, scalability, and high performance in small-scale hardware.
Applications Across Industries
Edge Computing and IoT Gateways: The JPIC-ADN1’s compact design, powered by the efficient Alder Lake-N processor, is optimized for edge computing and IoT gateway applications. With robust processing power and expansion capabilities, it ensures seamless data processing, communication, and remote management for next-generation industrial IoT solutions.
Smart Retail: Redefine the retail experience with the JPIC-ADN1. Whether powering smart kiosks, vending machines, or interactive retail displays, its superior performance and rich connectivity ensure smooth integration of multimedia and point-of-sale solutions, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency.
Automation and Robotics: Industrial automation and robotics demand compact yet powerful hardware. The JPIC-ADN1 offers exceptional processing speed, DDR5 memory support, and flexible connectivity, making it the ideal choice for complex automation tasks in manufacturing and beyond.
Digital Signage: From dynamic advertisements to high-definition displays, the JPIC-ADN1 excels in digital signage solutions. Its robust processing power, reliability, and compact form ensure crisp visuals and uninterrupted operation across diverse environments.
For more information on the Jetway JPIC-ADN1 or to explore its full specifications, please visit Jetway website.
