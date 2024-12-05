Unleash the Power of Tiny Tech: Introducing the Jetway JPIC-ADN1 2.5″ Pico-ITX Motherboard

Jetway JPIC-ADN1, a 2.5” Pico-ITX motherboard engineered to deliver top-tier performance in a compact form factor. Powered by the Intel® Processor N97 and supporting up to 32GB of DDR5-4800MHz memory, the JPIC-ADN1 is designed to tackle a wide range of demanding applications with ease and efficiency.