Sailotech Expands Offerings on G-Cloud 14 Framework
Sailotech is proud to be an approved supplier on the Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 14 framework, empowering public sector organizations across the UK with streamlined access to our advanced cloud solutions. Our expertise covers AP Automation, Oracle Cloud Services, and more, all designed to boost efficiency & ensure compliance.
Reading, United Kingdom, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sailotech is proud to announce that their cloud-based applications & services have been accepted on the UK’s government G- cloud’s 14 Framework.
Building on a strong legacy of delivering excellence, the company now introduces a suite of advanced AI-powered automation solutions, catering to evolving needs across industries. These offerings empower organizations to drive efficiency, enhance productivity, and achieve seamless digital transformation.
They are offering Oracle Cloud Services and our state-of-the-art Accounts Payable automation solution (iKapture) through G-Cloud 14, enabling public sector organizations to streamline their operations and enhance financial workflows.
"Sailotech's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions remains steadfast. Our expanded portfolio reinforces our dedication to revolutionizing business processes through cutting-edge technology," said Suresh Babu, CEO & MD, Sailotech with great enthusiasm.
The G-Cloud 14 framework offers public sector organizations a simple & efficient way to procure cloud services. Sailotech is proud to be part of this digital transformation journey, helping public entities unlock the full potential of cloud solutions.
G-Cloud 14 is live on UK digital marketplace - check them now: https://www.applytosupply.digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk/g-cloud/search?q=sailotech
