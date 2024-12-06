Soon-to-Pass 2024 Water Resources Development Act Mandates Corrosion Prevention to Strengthen U.S. Infrastructure
Washington, DC, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 2024 Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) represents a major advancement in water infrastructure policy, incorporating essential language on corrosion prevention. This landmark legislative package, unveiled last night by House and Senate negotiators, authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works Program and establishes critical policies for water resources projects nationwide.
Of particular note, Section 1135 - Corrosion Prevention, developed with input from the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) and its industry partners, mandates that all WRDA-authorized projects incorporate corrosion prevention activities. This provision underscores the importance of protecting infrastructure from deterioration, reducing maintenance costs, and safeguarding public investments.
To ensure the highest standards, the legislation specifies that corrosion prevention activities must be conducted through:
1. Programs accredited by organizations that set industry standards for corrosion mitigation and prevention; or
2. Industrial coatings applicator programs registered under the National Apprenticeship Act or recognized as employment or training activities.
This mandate will impact dozens of water resource projects authorized every two years, representing billions of dollars in federal investments.
The act also addresses accountability by requiring the Secretary of the Army to submit a status report to Congress within 90 days of enactment. This report will focus on a long-overdue study examining the implementation of corrosion prevention activities at water resources infrastructure projects, ensuring transparency and progress.
“Corrosion prevention is fundamental to the sustainability, safety, and longevity of our nation’s water resources infrastructure,” said Kern Williams, AMPP Manager of Government Relations. “Including this language in WRDA 2024 is a pivotal moment for the industry and a testament to the critical role of corrosion control in protecting public investments.”
As this bicameral, bipartisan agreement moves swiftly toward passage and enactment, AMPP remains committed to advocating for policies that prioritize the resilience and sustainability of the nation’s infrastructure.
For more information about AMPP’s advocacy efforts and the materials protection industry, please visit https://ampp.org/about/government-affairs.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
