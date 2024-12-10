American Pools & Spas Voted Orlando’s Best Pool and Spa Company of 2024
American Pools & Spas was recently voted as Orlando’s Best Pool and Spa Company of 2024 by Orlando’s Best™.
Orlando, FL, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- American Pools & Spas, Central Florida #1 Pool Company for over 20 years, was recently voted as Orlando’s Best Pool and Spa Company of 2024 by Orlando’s Best™.
"It is such a great honor to receive this award from Orlando’s Best™," stated Melissa Prano, Operations Manager of American Pools & Spas.
American Pools & Spas has specialized in custom pool and spa design & construction, as well as pool renovation and repair services for clients in Central Florida for over twenty years. They became part of the Cody Pools family of companies in 2023, the #1 Ranked Pool Builder in the nation for 12 years running.
They strive to enhance their customer’s outdoor living spaces by creating stunning in-ground swimming pools that serve as a focal point for their home or business. In addition to building and designing swimming pools, spas, outdoor kitchens, screen enclosures, and patios, they also offer expert pool renovation and repair services to keep pools in top condition. Whether it’s a residential or commercial project, American Pools & Spas is your trusted partner for all your pool and outdoor living needs.
“We want to thank our amazing customers and team here for all of their hard work, creativity & dedication. As we have done for over two decades, our goal is to improve the lives of our customers through our award-winning design & construction services, and to help them fully enjoy the Florida lifestyle year round,” adds Melissa.
About American Pools & Spas and Cody Pools, Inc.
American Pools & Spas was founded over 20 years ago, and is part of the Cody Pools family of companies. Cody Pools has designed and built over 32,000 swimming pools since its inception in 1994. They have been recognized as the #1 Pool Builder in the Nation by Pool & Spa News for the past 12 years (2013-2024).
Their commitment to building residential and commercial pools above industry standards has earned them numerous awards and a solid reputation as a leader in the pool construction industry.
American Pools & Spas has a state-of-the-art showroom & design center located at 7320 Narcoossee Road Orlando, FL 32822.
Cody Pools has over 400 employees and 15 state-of-the-art design centers serving the San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Phoenix, and Orlando metropolitan areas.
Learn more at https://american-pools.com and https://orlandosbest.com/winners/.
Contact
Melissa Prano
407-847-9322
https://american-pools.com
