Jatheon Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in Data Archiving
This month, Jatheon Technologies is proud to celebrate 20 years of delivering cutting-edge data archiving solutions to organizations worldwide. Since it was founded in 2004, Jatheon has consistently pushed the boundaries of archiving technology, helping US-based and global businesses streamline compliance, simplify ediscovery, and securely manage their data.
Toronto, Canada, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jatheon’s journey began with packet sniffing on its initial appliance in 2004, evolving into today’s AI-powered, AWS-based cloud solution. Over the years, the company has introduced various innovations in the archiving space
Jatheon’s products are consistently recognized on platforms like Gartner Peer Insights, G2, and Capterra, highlighting customer satisfaction. The company has appeared in the Radicati Market Quadrant for Information Archiving for eight consecutive years, currently as a Trail Blazer. It is also listed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving.
Jatheon continues to innovate with a roadmap that will deliver new advancements in 2025, including more AI-powered features around ediscovery and supervision. The company is also planning to further improve user experience, add a new iMessage archiving connector to enhance the mobile IM offering, as well as two enterprise communication connectors including Slack, to capture a broader range of content. Other things on the roadmap include expanded integration options to meet large enterprise needs, and new global partnerships to extend the platform’s capabilities.
“As we celebrate this milestone, we’re reminded of the trust our clients have placed in us over the past two decades,” said Marko Dinic, CEO of Jatheon. “From our first email archiving appliance to our state-of-the-art Jatheon Cloud platform, Jatheon’s mission has always been to empower organizations with reliable, secure, and intuitive archiving technology. The future holds an even greater promise, with AI giving us unlimited enhancement possibilities across all our features. We’re excited to continue leading the way in the archiving domain.”
About Jatheon
Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering all-in-one data archiving solutions that support the widest array of use cases, communication channels, and deployment options. Our solutions mitigate risk, save costs, and improve visibility with advanced data retention, search/ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati, and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.
Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.
