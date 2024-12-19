Zenius Corporation Announces Chintu Singh as Director of Program Management
Leesburg, VA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zenius announced that senior portfolio manager, Chintu Singh, has joined the firm as Director of Program Management. In this role, Chintu will optimize not only Zenius’ own PMO but establish project PMOs as new client engagements are undertaken.
“We are excited to welcome Chintu to our leadership team,” said Prasanna Amitabh, CEO of Zenius. “With over 20 years of experience working with clients on large scale delivery projects, as the Director of Program Management, Chintu will be able to improve our own internal operations as well as implement sound program management processes as we undertake new client engagements.”
Chintu’s experience spans large technology implementations, creating and optimizing PMOs, and IT portfolio management supporting federal agencies and commercial clients. He has demonstrated technical leadership across IT programs managing high-performing, agile teams through execution excellence. He is committed to creating a culture of excellence, quality, service, and profitability.
Contact
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
(855)-936-4872 Ext.700
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
