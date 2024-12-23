AAEON Recognized as a “Rising Star” in Taiwan International Brand Value Evaluation
AAEON’s recognition as a "Rising Star" underscores its potential and achievements in branding, driven by a strategic focus on AI and edge computing.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (stock code: 6579), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms, was honored with the "Rising Star" award during the 2024 Best Taiwan Global Brands ceremony. The event, organized by the Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, took place on December 10th at the Taipei New Horizon. The ceremony named the Top 25 Best Taiwan Global Brands, as well as 15 companies the survey identified as "Rising Stars."
The evaluation of Best Taiwan Global Brands serves as a key indicator of a company’s positioning in the global market. Each year, the event collaborates with Interbrand, the first international brand consultancy certified under ISO 10668, to assess brands based on the methodology used for the "Global Top 100 Brands" study. This includes a comprehensive analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects, such as brand management and financial performance, helping Taiwanese companies refine their brand positioning and enhance their global value.
This year’s focus in the technology sector revolved around generative AI, edge AI, and the concept of “AI Empowerment: Unlimited Possibilities.” Interbrand emphasized the importance of human-centric values, expanding from corporate culture to brand culture, and maintaining long-term investment in brand development to ensure sustainable growth on the international stage.
"We are deeply honored to be recognized as a 'Rising Star.' In July, we actively engaged in an initiative by the Industrial Development Bureau to optimize our branding strategy, which is now nearing completion," said Howard Lin, CEO of AAEON. "Participating in the evaluation motivates us to continually strengthen our brand management, shape AAEON's unique identity, and enhance our global influence and visibility," Lin added. "With a unified approach to brand values and strategies, we are committed to fostering growth and showcasing AAEON's excellence to the world."
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
