Andella Matthews to Lead Hexnode’s African Division as Regional Sales Director
Hexnode appoints Andella Matthews as Regional Sales Director for the African Region
San Francisco, CA, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has named Andella Matthews as the Regional Sales Director for Africa. In her expanded role, Andella will drive strategic initiatives, strengthen Hexnode’s presence across the continent, and forge vital partnerships to fuel the company’s growth trajectory in Africa.
Andella brings over a decade of experience in technology and SaaS sales, specializing in areas such as lead generation, account management, and business expansion. Her career spans leadership roles in globally renowned organizations, including Oracle, Capgemini, Sophos, and EY, where she has consistently exceeded targets and secured lasting client relationships. With a proven 65%+ closing ratio, Andella is skilled at building strong connections with key decision-makers and delivering tailored, client-focused solutions.
Andella’s appointment comes at a transformative period for Hexnode in Africa. Under her leadership, Hexnode has already achieved significant milestones. Additionally, Hexnode’s establishment of a South African office underscores the company’s commitment to delivering localized support and expertise to businesses across the continent.
Hexnode, a leader in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), offers businesses a comprehensive platform to manage and secure diverse device fleets. Supporting a broad range of operating systems, including Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Fire OS, and tvOS, Hexnode simplifies device lifecycle management while bolstering security measures.
As Regional Sales Director, Andella will leverage her deep understanding of SaaS market and expertise in customer relationship management to position Hexnode as a dominant player in the African UEM landscape. Her focus on business development, innovative strategies, and result-driven approaches will be instrumental in expanding Hexnode’s footprint across the region.
Tim Bell, Hexnode’s VP of Sales for EMEA and APJ expressed his confidence in Andella’s leadership: “We are delighted to have Andella Matthews on board to lead our sales operations in Africa. Andella’s deep understanding of the African market, and strategic approach to relationship-building have already contributed immensely to Hexnode’s success in the region. We are confident her leadership will drive us to new heights, enabling us to deliver world-class solutions to our customers.”
Sharing her thoughts on the role, Andella Matthews said, “I am thrilled to join Hexnode as the Enterprise Sales Director for Africa. The opportunity to be part of a company renowned for its exciting growth and innovative technology is incredibly exciting. I am eager to contribute to our continued success and explore the amazing possibilities that lie ahead. Together, I am confident we can achieve remarkable things and drive significant impact in the region. Looking forward to what we can accomplish in the future!”
About Hexnode
Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution from Mitsogo Inc., is committed to helping businesses efficiently manage their device fleets. Recognizing the importance of corporate data and the rise of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode strives to introduce intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and theft. It offers comprehensive endpoint management solutions compatible with major platforms, including Android, Windows, Linux, iOS, macOS, ChromeOS, Fire OS, vision OS and tvOS. The platform offers a free trial for those interested in exploring its capabilities.
Andella brings over a decade of experience in technology and SaaS sales, specializing in areas such as lead generation, account management, and business expansion. Her career spans leadership roles in globally renowned organizations, including Oracle, Capgemini, Sophos, and EY, where she has consistently exceeded targets and secured lasting client relationships. With a proven 65%+ closing ratio, Andella is skilled at building strong connections with key decision-makers and delivering tailored, client-focused solutions.
Andella’s appointment comes at a transformative period for Hexnode in Africa. Under her leadership, Hexnode has already achieved significant milestones. Additionally, Hexnode’s establishment of a South African office underscores the company’s commitment to delivering localized support and expertise to businesses across the continent.
Hexnode, a leader in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), offers businesses a comprehensive platform to manage and secure diverse device fleets. Supporting a broad range of operating systems, including Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Fire OS, and tvOS, Hexnode simplifies device lifecycle management while bolstering security measures.
As Regional Sales Director, Andella will leverage her deep understanding of SaaS market and expertise in customer relationship management to position Hexnode as a dominant player in the African UEM landscape. Her focus on business development, innovative strategies, and result-driven approaches will be instrumental in expanding Hexnode’s footprint across the region.
Tim Bell, Hexnode’s VP of Sales for EMEA and APJ expressed his confidence in Andella’s leadership: “We are delighted to have Andella Matthews on board to lead our sales operations in Africa. Andella’s deep understanding of the African market, and strategic approach to relationship-building have already contributed immensely to Hexnode’s success in the region. We are confident her leadership will drive us to new heights, enabling us to deliver world-class solutions to our customers.”
Sharing her thoughts on the role, Andella Matthews said, “I am thrilled to join Hexnode as the Enterprise Sales Director for Africa. The opportunity to be part of a company renowned for its exciting growth and innovative technology is incredibly exciting. I am eager to contribute to our continued success and explore the amazing possibilities that lie ahead. Together, I am confident we can achieve remarkable things and drive significant impact in the region. Looking forward to what we can accomplish in the future!”
About Hexnode
Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution from Mitsogo Inc., is committed to helping businesses efficiently manage their device fleets. Recognizing the importance of corporate data and the rise of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode strives to introduce intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and theft. It offers comprehensive endpoint management solutions compatible with major platforms, including Android, Windows, Linux, iOS, macOS, ChromeOS, Fire OS, vision OS and tvOS. The platform offers a free trial for those interested in exploring its capabilities.
Contact
Hexnode | Mitsogo Inc.Contact
Elizabeth Hale
+1-415-510-2128
https://www.hexnode.com/
https://www.hexnode.com/contact-us/
Elizabeth Hale
+1-415-510-2128
https://www.hexnode.com/
https://www.hexnode.com/contact-us/
Categories