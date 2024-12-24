The Inaugural MAVYS Awards Celebrates Unsung Heroes Serving the Underserved
The MAVYs, powered by MAVENS MOVE, is an awards event honoring unsung heroes serving underserved communities. Join them February 8, 2025, at the South Shore Cultural Center for an inspiring celebration featuring keynote speaker Jean Sparrow and hosts Gina Lamarre and Damon Williams. The event brings together leaders in arts, entertainment, and advocacy to recognize outstanding contributions while fostering connection and community impact.
Chicago, IL, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Media Maven Worldwide, led by Ericka Porter, MBA, proudly announces the inaugural MAVYS, powered by the 501(c)(3) organization MAVENS MOVE. This prestigious event will honor individuals who have dedicated their lives to transforming communities and uplifting the underserved.
The MAVYS will take place on February 8, 2025, at South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago, Illinois. With the theme The Gift of Serving the Underserved, this elegant and heartfelt celebration will shine a spotlight on selfless acts of service that often go unnoticed.
Hosted by Gina Lamar and renowned comedian Damon Williams, the event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Keynote Speaker Jean Sparrow, a renowned speaker, Emmy-winning television host, and award-winning radio personality. They will join community leaders, activists, and changemakers in sharing powerful stories of resilience and impact.
Awardees will receive The MAVY Award, along with the esteemed Presidential Volunteer Service Award, courtesy of Media Maven Worldwide LLC, the certifying organization.
“We see you, and you deserve this moment of recognition,” said Ericka Porter, Creator of The MAVYS and Founder of Media Maven Worldwide. “These honorees tirelessly serve others without expecting anything in return. It’s time to celebrate their incredible contributions.”
Guests will experience a visually stunning event, with a chic Avant-Garde Daytime dress theme, blending inspiration, elegance, and style.
Tickets are available now on Ticket Falcon. www.ticketfalcon.com/e/themavys2025/
Event Details:
Date: February 8, 2025
Time: 2 PM - 6 PM CST
Location: South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60649
Dress Code: Avant-Garde Daytime Chicago
For media inquiries, please contact Ericka Porter at themavyaward@gmail.com.
Join them in celebrating those who serve selflessly and make a lasting difference in our communities.
About MAVENS MOVE
MAVENS MOVE is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering underserved communities through advocacy, education, and recognition.
Contact
Ericka Porter MBA
773-621-0112
www.mediamavenworldwide.com
