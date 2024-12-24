The Inaugural MAVYS Awards Celebrates Unsung Heroes Serving the Underserved

The MAVYs, powered by MAVENS MOVE, is an awards event honoring unsung heroes serving underserved communities. Join them February 8, 2025, at the South Shore Cultural Center for an inspiring celebration featuring keynote speaker Jean Sparrow and hosts Gina Lamarre and Damon Williams. The event brings together leaders in arts, entertainment, and advocacy to recognize outstanding contributions while fostering connection and community impact.