Pennington Biomedical Celebrates Employees for Service Milestones
Fourteen employees recognized for 20 years or more of service at Pennington Biomedical.
Baton Rouge, LA, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Monday, Dec. 16, Pennington Biomedical recognized employees celebrating years of service milestones for their tenure at the Center. A total of 48 employees were honored, including one recognized for 35 years of service – Catherine Champagne, Professor in Dietary Assessment and Nutrition Counseling.
During the lunch celebration, each employee was recognized, photographed with their Associate Executive Director and presented with a certificate and award based on years of service.
The following employees were honored during this year's service award luncheon:
5-Year Awardees:
Bridget Anzivino
Sarah Barlow
Kathryn Belmont
Jeremy Bernard
Justin Brown
Kristen Curtis
Bing Feng
Emily Flanagan
Tamara Green
Julie Hardee
Yanlin He
Mahajjah James
Phil Schauer
Prachi Singh
Catherine Thomas
10-Year Awardees:
David Alexander
Kate Blumberg
Owen Carmichael
Shirley Ennis
Jacqueline Fox
Greta Jepsen-Fry
Karissa Neubig
Penny Valentine
Ying Wu
Dachuan Zhang
15-Year Awardees:
Jerry Blanchard
Robert Brouillette
Gina Castelluccio
Heather Foil
Gang Hu
Valery Hymel
Gloria Jones
Brian Melancon
Krisztian Stadler
20-Year Awardees:
Grace Bella
Errol Broussard
Kenneth Eilertsen
Beth Floyd
Sharon Hardnett
Lisa Landry
Walter Legett
Shelly Ragusa
Leigh Townsend
25-Year Awardees:
Jerrol Jackson
James Palmer
Stacey Roussel
30-Year Awardees:
Diane Lowrey
35-Year Awardees:
Catherine Champagne
