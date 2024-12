Pennington Biomedical Celebrates Employees for Service Milestones

Baton Rouge, LA, December 23, 2024 --( PR.com )-- On Monday, Dec. 16, Pennington Biomedical recognized employees celebrating years of service milestones for their tenure at the Center. A total of 48 employees were honored, including one recognized for 35 years of service – Catherine Champagne, Professor in Dietary Assessment and Nutrition Counseling.During the lunch celebration, each employee was recognized, photographed with their Associate Executive Director and presented with a certificate and award based on years of service.The following employees were honored during this year's service award luncheon:5-Year Awardees:Bridget AnzivinoSarah BarlowKathryn BelmontJeremy BernardJustin BrownKristen CurtisBing FengEmily FlanaganTamara GreenJulie HardeeYanlin HeMahajjah JamesPhil SchauerPrachi SinghCatherine Thomas10-Year Awardees:David AlexanderKate BlumbergOwen CarmichaelShirley EnnisJacqueline FoxGreta Jepsen-FryKarissa NeubigPenny ValentineYing WuDachuan Zhang15-Year Awardees:Jerry BlanchardRobert BrouilletteGina CastelluccioHeather FoilGang HuValery HymelGloria JonesBrian MelanconKrisztian Stadler20-Year Awardees:Grace BellaErrol BroussardKenneth EilertsenBeth FloydSharon HardnettLisa LandryWalter LegettShelly RagusaLeigh Townsend25-Year Awardees:Jerrol JacksonJames PalmerStacey Roussel30-Year Awardees:Diane Lowrey35-Year Awardees:Catherine Champagne