UIC Payworld Becomes UIC Payments Inc., a Payment Possibilities Company
New Name and Identity Set Course for Innovation in Payment Solutions
Fremont, CA, December 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- UIC Payworld today announced its official transformation into UIC Payments Inc., marking a significant evolution in its journey as a payment solutions provider. This new name and identity reflect the company’s ambitious vision to move beyond hardware and position itself as a comprehensive payment possibilities company, enabling businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving payment ecosystem.
At the heart of this transformation is UIC Connect, the company’s new cutting-edge payment solution. UIC Connect embodies UIC Payments Inc.’s commitment to delivering seamless, scalable, and innovative payment experiences for merchants, ISO/ISVs, system integrators, and developers worldwide.
“The decision to rename as UIC Payments Inc. was driven by our ambition to redefine the future of payments,” said UIC CEO and Founder Mr. Attlee Lo. “While our legacy as a trusted hardware provider has been the foundation of our success, we are evolving to become a holistic solutions provider. With UIC Connect and our expanded offerings, we aim to unlock new possibilities and empower businesses to thrive in a fast-changing payment landscape.”
The new name underscores UIC’s strategic shift toward integrating hardware, software, and cloud services into a unified ecosystem that simplifies payments, enhances customer experiences, and drives growth for businesses of all sizes. It symbolizes UIC’s dedication to innovation, agility, and a forward-thinking approach to the challenges and opportunities in the payments industry.
This transformation aligns with broader trends in the payment industry, where the focus is shifting from standalone hardware to comprehensive, transaction real-time service, and connected solutions. We redefined as new name and image to emphasize its innovation and solutions-based approach, UIC Payments Inc. is setting its sights on becoming a trusted partner for merchants and businesses seeking to stay ahead of the curve.
The company also changed a new website domain, www.uicpaymentsinc.com. Customers and partners will notice the change immediately.
Contact
Jackel Sheng
510-438-6799
