Child Care Aware of Missouri Names Two Board Members
Michelle Heiliger and Keith Pickerel bring extensive experience to the nonprofit.
St. Louis, MO, January 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently added Michelle Heiliger and Keith Pickerel to its board of directors for three-year terms.
Michelle Heiliger brings more than 20 years of human resource management experience to the board. She is the owner of HR Heroes, a boutique human resources firm supporting small businesses and municipalities. Heiliger currently serves as the Mayor of Wright City, MO. and previously was a member of the Wright City Board of Aldermen.
Keith Pickerel, a retired CPA, joins the board with nearly 40 years of extensive tax experience. He previously worked at Emerson Electric Co. for over 15 years, most recently as the Director of State & Local Taxes at Emerson Electric Co. Pickerel is a member of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants and previously served on the Associated Industries of Missouri Tax Committee and as Chairman of the State & Local Tax Committee of Tax Executive Institute – St. Louis.
“Michelle and Keith bring valuable, practical knowledge to our organization,” said Child Care Aware of Missouri’s CEO Robin Phillips. “Their commitment to our mission of addressing Missouri’s child care shortage is evident as they have both experienced the challenges of securing quality child care for their own children and grandchildren.” Phillips added that, “We are excited to welcome their expertise and dedication to our board.”
Founded in 1999, Child Care Aware of Missouri is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
