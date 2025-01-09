Agrinomic Insights Expands Team and Coverage
AGi is pleased to announce the addition of two new certified general appraisers which will expand the company's coverage in the southeastern U.S.
Bartow, FL, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Agrinomic Insights (AGi), a leader in providing unique and complex agricultural appraisals, is pleased to announce the addition of two Certified General Appraisers to its growing team. Jay Finlayson III and Paul B. Turner will be covering territories in Florida and Georgia, further expanding the company’s ability to provide agricultural appraisal services across the Eastern United States.
With over 25 years of combined experience in real estate appraisal, both Jay and Paul bring a wealth of knowledge to Agrinomic Insights. Their unique backgrounds make them valuable additions to the team. Paul has 18 years of experience working as a commercial real estate appraiser and brings a background in complex valuations of large commercial properties. Jay is the 7th generation on the family farm and has a background in performing appraisals on poultry operations, packing sheds, cropland, and timber.
Jay and Paul strengthen the company's ability to offer experience backed services within the agricultural market. Whether it is poultry, packing houses or large commercial agricultural facilities, AGi's new team members will add depth to the AGi teams’ expertise.
The addition of these two appraisers is part of Agrinomic Insights’ ongoing efforts to expand its coverage in key agricultural markets. With a growing team of experts, the company is able to increase capacity in providing quality appraisal services east of the Mississippi River.
About Agrinomic Insights
Agrinomic Insights is a leading provider of unique and complex agricultural appraisals, appraisal reviews, and consulting. The company’s services are utilized for lending, estate and tax planning, business planning, legal and grant use, and more. AGi strives to enhance the agricultural community through quality and innovative appraisal services, fostering trust and excellence within the industry.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Rebecca Stone, ARA
Sarah Sweeney
info@agiappraisals.com
www.agiappraisals.com
If a client is in need of agricultural appraisal services east of the Mississippi, please contact AGi today.
