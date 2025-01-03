Vania Hudson Expands Entrepreneurial Footprint as Head of Wine Crawl's Chicago Operation
Long time Chicago entrepreneur to take the lead in 2025 to continue building the national brand in its home city.
Chicago, IL, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vania Hudson, a trailblazing small businesswoman and advocate, is thrilled to announce her latest venture as the Head of Wine Crawl in Chicago's South Suburbs. Known for her dynamic leadership and innovative spirit, Vania brings a wealth of expertise and passion to this exciting new chapter in her career.
Vania Hudson is no stranger to building successful enterprises. As the Founder of The Healthy Aging Tree Movement LLC, she has empowered individuals over 50 to embrace proactive solutions for mental and physical health, particularly in aging populations. A three-year cancer survivor and certified cancer exercise trainer, she has dedicated her life to supporting those navigating cancer diagnoses and recovery.
In addition to her health-focused initiatives, Vania is the driving force behind Sweetness Communications, a boutique marketing firm. Specializing in digital and traditional promotions for emerging authors and businesses, Vania has a proven track record of bringing creative visions to life.
Now, as the newest Franchisee of Wine Crawl Chicago South Suburbs, Vania is blending her entrepreneurial expertise with her love for wine and its potential health benefits. “Not only do I love wine, especially robust reds, but I also see this as a unique opportunity to create unforgettable experiences for clients,” Vania said. “Whether it’s celebrating milestones, building teams, or creating innovative strategies, I’m excited to offer the best wine-tasting experience possible.”
A resilient advocate, Vania’s story of overcoming challenges and giving back is inspiring. A 33-year survivor of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), she has served as an 11-year Lung Health Champion and is a board member for the Respiratory Health Association, championing clean air initiatives and respiratory health awareness. She frequently speaks and teaches for organizations like the Black Multiple Myeloma Health Community Chapter, Gilda’s Club Chicago, and Wellness House for Living with Cancer.
Her academic achievements are equally remarkable. Currently pursuing an M.Ed. in Rehabilitation Counseling and Education at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Vania also holds an M.S. in Applied Exercise Science and Sports Nutrition from Concordia University – Chicago and a B.A. in Liberal Studies/English from Saint Xavier University – Chicago. She is working on her debut poetry collection, “I Am A Product,” slated for release in early 2026.
As she embarks on this exciting new journey with Wine Crawl Chicago South Suburbs, Vania Hudson invites clients and communities to join her in celebrating fine wine, connection, and innovative experiences.
Wine Crawl is a wine and spirits tasting experience designed to bring wine enthusiasts together for curated adventures in top cities across the country. Wine Crawl offers one-of-a-kind events that highlight the art of wine and spirits. With a focus on community, discovery, and indulgence, Wine Crawl creates unforgettable experiences for casual sippers and seasoned connoisseurs alike. For more information, visit www.winecrawl.wine.
Vania Hudson is no stranger to building successful enterprises. As the Founder of The Healthy Aging Tree Movement LLC, she has empowered individuals over 50 to embrace proactive solutions for mental and physical health, particularly in aging populations. A three-year cancer survivor and certified cancer exercise trainer, she has dedicated her life to supporting those navigating cancer diagnoses and recovery.
In addition to her health-focused initiatives, Vania is the driving force behind Sweetness Communications, a boutique marketing firm. Specializing in digital and traditional promotions for emerging authors and businesses, Vania has a proven track record of bringing creative visions to life.
Now, as the newest Franchisee of Wine Crawl Chicago South Suburbs, Vania is blending her entrepreneurial expertise with her love for wine and its potential health benefits. “Not only do I love wine, especially robust reds, but I also see this as a unique opportunity to create unforgettable experiences for clients,” Vania said. “Whether it’s celebrating milestones, building teams, or creating innovative strategies, I’m excited to offer the best wine-tasting experience possible.”
A resilient advocate, Vania’s story of overcoming challenges and giving back is inspiring. A 33-year survivor of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), she has served as an 11-year Lung Health Champion and is a board member for the Respiratory Health Association, championing clean air initiatives and respiratory health awareness. She frequently speaks and teaches for organizations like the Black Multiple Myeloma Health Community Chapter, Gilda’s Club Chicago, and Wellness House for Living with Cancer.
Her academic achievements are equally remarkable. Currently pursuing an M.Ed. in Rehabilitation Counseling and Education at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Vania also holds an M.S. in Applied Exercise Science and Sports Nutrition from Concordia University – Chicago and a B.A. in Liberal Studies/English from Saint Xavier University – Chicago. She is working on her debut poetry collection, “I Am A Product,” slated for release in early 2026.
As she embarks on this exciting new journey with Wine Crawl Chicago South Suburbs, Vania Hudson invites clients and communities to join her in celebrating fine wine, connection, and innovative experiences.
Wine Crawl is a wine and spirits tasting experience designed to bring wine enthusiasts together for curated adventures in top cities across the country. Wine Crawl offers one-of-a-kind events that highlight the art of wine and spirits. With a focus on community, discovery, and indulgence, Wine Crawl creates unforgettable experiences for casual sippers and seasoned connoisseurs alike. For more information, visit www.winecrawl.wine.
Contact
Wine CrawlContact
Vania Hudson
708.910.4767
www.winecrawl.wine
1-866-533-9884
info@winecrawl.wine
Vania Hudson
708.910.4767
www.winecrawl.wine
1-866-533-9884
info@winecrawl.wine
Categories