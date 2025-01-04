Celebrating 25 Years of CV Screen
CV Screen celebrates turning 25 this January. The specialist recruitment agency which recruits across the UK, has placed over 6,000 candidates with 2,000 organisations in the last quarter century.
London, United Kingdom, January 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CV Screen, a UK recruitment agency, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. Founded in January 2000, the company has successfully recruited over 6,000 candidates for more than 2,000 organisations, with a strong focus on its ethical, honest, and transparent approach to recruitment.
Matthew Iveson, Managing Director of CV Screen, reflected on the company’s journey: “Over the last 25 years, we’ve had 31 fantastic people contributing to CV Screen’s success, with an average tenure of over 7 years, that’s been the one thing that I’m most proud of.”
He continued, “I was 23 when we started, and my view was that we’d give it a try for a year and see how things go; I was young enough to get another role if things didn’t work out!”
CV Screen, which started with a focus on the tech sector, quickly diversified to cover other sectors, including Finance recruitment and Marketing. The company has recruited for over 2,000 companies across the UK and now operates in several industries, with particular expertise in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Iveson explained how the company evolved: “We started as two chaps in a garage focusing on IT recruitment, but swiftly realised that we’d need to diversify – within 18 months, we had moved to offices in High Wycombe due to expansion.”
Charity and Giving Back
In 2019, CV Screen introduced a charitable initiative where £50 is donated to a charity of the employer’s choice when a CV Screen candidate successfully starts in their new role. To date, the company has donated over £30,000 to various causes. To mark its 25th anniversary, CV Screen will double the donation to £100 in 2025, with the aim of raising over £10,000 for charity this year alone.
“We’re incredibly proud of our charitable efforts,” said Iveson. “One of our core values is being charitable, and this incentive has seen us donate over £30,000 to fantastic causes. We are excited to continue supporting great charities in the years ahead.”
Looking Ahead
Looking forward, Iveson is optimistic about the company’s continued success. “CV Screen has a reputation for providing a fantastic ethical service, with over 60% of our business coming from organisations with whom we have previously worked. We build excellent relationships not just with candidates and clients, but internally too, and we believe that will enable us to flourish in 2025 and beyond.”
About CV Screen Ltd.
Established in January 2000, CV Screen is a leading UK recruitment agency specialising in IT, Finance, and Marketing recruitment. The company has placed over 6,000 candidates with over 2,000 organisations, including well-known names like The FA Premier League, RSPB, NHS, and the University of Oxford.
For further information, please visit www.cvscreen.co.uk or call us on 0345 200 8170.
Press Contact:
Sarah Mockett
Marketing Executive
CV Screen Ltd
Tel: 0345 200 8170
Email: info@cvscreen.co.uk
Website: www.cvscreen.co.uk
