SottoPelle® Recognizes Tan Nguyen, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Upland, CA, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tan Nguyen, MD has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since December 2024.
Medicine represents a kaleidoscope of compassion and humanity, science and research. Dr. Tan Nguyen feels fortunate to have experienced and integrated these concepts into his personal and professional life.
“I want to have a solid knowledge in basic science and general medicine, but ultimately, I want to use that knowledge to help my patients,” he says. “I also enjoy the interpersonal relationship that clinical medicine affords me.”
Dr. Nguyen earned his undergraduate degree and, subsequently, his medical degree at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland. The University of California, Irvine (UCI) then invited Dr. Nguyen to participate in some medical research as a postgraduate researcher. His work resulted in multiple articles in a variety of medical journals. After completing a residency in internal medicine at New York University (NYU), he spent two years as a faculty member at the University of Missouri. Dr. Nguyen trained in dermatology through the American Association of Physician Specialists (AAPS) in central California. His scope of practice extends to medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology.
Provider Information:
Tan Nguyen, MD
Advanced Skin Clinic & Surgery
1310 San Bernardino Road
Upland, CA 91786
(909) 946-8600
www.uplanddermatology.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact
Tracy Beard
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
