The Embracing Your Journey Expo Announces the Return to Hosting 4 Events Per Year for 20
Explore the best the Phoenix Valley has to offer in holistic, wellness, metaphysical practitioners offering Aura photos, Massage, Energy Healing, Psychic Readings, Essential Oils, Natural Self-care Products, Affirmation Products, there is something for everyone.
Phoenix, AZ, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Purple Lotus Productions, the producers of the Embracing Your Journey Expo, are hosting their first event of 2025 on January 18th, 2025. This is the first of 4 events scheduled for this year. The other event dates include April 5, September 6, and November 15.
The Embracing Your Journey Expo is a holistic, metaphysical and wellness event that was founded in 2015 and with 4 shows per year being produced until the pandemic in 2020 created a pause. Only 2 or 3 Expos per year have been produced in recent years. The next Embracing Your Journey Expo is on Saturday, January 18 from 10 am to 5 pm at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living - 18010 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032.
This venue offers a strong community connection, spacious open-air facility with a multitude of indoor and outdoor vendor spaces, ample parking and a convenient location easily accessed by the Tatum Blvd. exit off the 101, just down the road from the 51 and the 17.
Many people see the new year as a time to reset and to build new habits. They are interested in exploring alternative ideas and a healthier lifestyle at places like The Embracing Your Journey Expo. This is a convenient place to bring family and friends to explore new modalities, new products and meet alternative practitioners altogether in one place on one day. The Embracing Your Journey Expo is about bringing people together on their path of discovery.
All day admission is $5 and kids 10 & under are admitted free.
The first 50 paid admissions will receive a swag bag so arrive early. Raffle prize winners are drawn every hour and the on-site food truck makes it easy to stay all day. Pre-purchased General Admission tickets can be found on Eventbrite and will receive a free gift at the Expo. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/embracing-your-journey-expo-january-18th-2025-tickets-1073915432969
The Embracing Your Journey Expo
Saturday, January 18 2025 10 am - 5 pm
New Vision Center for Spiritual Living
18010 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032.
Erin McNamara
480-296-1928
www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com
