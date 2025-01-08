Folio.YVR Magazine Ends 2024 with Special Editions Celebrating Travel, Hospitality, and Changemakers
From local legends to global trailblazers, Folio.YVR continues to inspire, cementing Vancouver’s place as a hub for luxury, culture, and innovation.
Vancouver, Canada, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, published by EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications, proudly closes 2024 with two highly anticipated Special Editions, Issue #29 Travel & Hospitality and Issue #30 The Changemakers. These publications celebrate a remarkable year of global exploration and local innovation, bringing the world to Vancouver and highlighting individuals transforming communities for the better.
In Issue #29: Travel & Hospitality, readers are transported to breathtaking destinations and unforgettable experiences. From the serene elegance of a Rhône River journey aboard Riverside Luxury Cruises—with white-glove service and a truffle-hunting adventure at Ayme Truffe—to the opulence of Raffles London at The OWO, featuring a Spy Bar and Guerlain Spa, this issue is a passport to luxury. Closer to home, Spirit Ridge Resort in the Okanagan showcases Indigenous culture and hospitality, while Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia reopens its doors with reimagined culinary offerings and sophisticated retreats.
Other highlights include local gems like The DOUGLAS Autograph Collection, merging nature with refined urbanity, and Phantom Creek Estates, where Canadian winemaking meets innovation. Dining experiences dazzled, from Osoyoos’ 15 Park Bistro to the waterfront vistas of Vancouver’s Five Sails Restaurant. Beyond borders, visionary efforts in Antigua by Calvin Ayre and Lucia Penrod’s Nikki Beach project redefine sustainable luxury.
Issue #30: The Changemakers honours individuals whose contributions are reshaping industries and lives. Jacqueline Adler and Sid Koshul of Sid + Jacqueline Real Estate Group exemplify inclusivity through their philanthropic support for LGBTQ+ groups and the Arts & Culture sector. Calvin Ayre’s transformative investments in Antigua highlight community-focused development, while Maestro Ken Hsieh’s Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra fosters artistic talent and cultural enrichment.
The issue also features Taiwanese sculptor Wu Ching Ru, whose collaboration with Phantom Creek Estates celebrates unity, and Canadian designer Christopher Bates, a champion of luxury fashion. Young virtuoso Ryan Wang, at just 17 years old, captivates audiences with his classical music performances, while Tommaso Melani of Stefano Bemer redefines luxury with artisanal craftsmanship that counters fast fashion.
International icons like Diljit Dosanjh brought Vancouver together with electrifying performances, while David Wong of Oration Global empowered Canadian SMEs with over $110 million in grants. Kris Krug’s work with Future Proof Creatives integrates Indigenous wisdom and technology to foster sustainable innovation.
Helen Siwak, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Folio.YVR, reflects on the significance of these editions: "Travel connects us to the world’s beauty and cultures, while Changemakers remind us of the profound impact one individual can have. At Folio.YVR, we celebrate these stories, bringing inspiration to our readers and shining a light on those creating a better future for us all."
About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications
Launched in 2017, ELL Comms is helmed by Helen Siwak and includes a publishing portfolio of digital magazines with an eco-focus. Titles currently include Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, PORTFOLIO.YVR, and EcoLuxLifestyle.co. Each title is available in multiple formats (flippable, digital, print) and comprises curated, sponsored, custom, and editorial content.
About Helen Siwak, CEO & Publisher
A passionate storyteller and an obsessive digital content creator with a knack for repurposing, Siwak arrived in Vancouver in 1989. She quickly launched the seminal underground magazine 'In Hell's Belly' - the city's first hybrid arts, culture, and activism magazine. In 1998, having written, produced, cast, directed, edited, and music supervised for TV/film with Canadian icons, she toured NA as a band manager and walked red carpets at VIFF, TIFF, Cannes, and SXSW. In 2015, she acquired BLUSHVancouver magazine and started as a correspondent for VancityBuzz (now DailyHive), editor for Boulevard Magazine (English & Chinese) and West Coast editor for Retail Insider. (Full profile at authory.com). In 2019, she oversaw the development of Canada's first ecoluxury magazine, Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, collaborating with luxury brands Stefano Ricci, Rolls-Royce, Fairmont and Four Seasons Hotels, OMEGA Watches, and Fazioli Pianoforti, and in August 2023, launched a quarterly magazine, PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs.
