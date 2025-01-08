From Laborer to Leader: Paul Gregory Promoted to Vice President of Sales at National Van Lines
Broadview, IL, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines is proud to announce the promotion of Paul Gregory to Vice President of Sales. With 16 years of dedication and expertise at the company, this promotion is a recognition of his outstanding contributions, leadership, and commitment to growth within the industry.
Paul began his career as a laborer in the moving industry, working through various roles, including packer and driver, before becoming an agent. His hard work and determination caught the attention of National Van Lines, who approached him to join the team. Over the years, he has held various key positions, including Sales Trainer, Agency Development, and Assistant Vice President of Sales, where he developed innovative programs and helped recruit agents.
“I’m extremely excited about this new chapter and the opportunity to continue working with such a dynamic and talented team at National Van Lines,” said Gregory. “Throughout my journey, I’ve always believed in the power of helping people grow, and my role now as Vice President of Sales is an exciting opportunity to guide and support the people around me as we continue to build on the company’s success.”
One of Paul’s proudest achievements is developing a comprehensive sales training program that sets a new standard in the industry. This initiative, which focused on training agents and establishing a complete sales process, was a first for National Van Lines and highlighted Gregory’s ability to identify opportunities for innovation and growth.
“Paul’s unique combination of dedication, hard work, and passion for helping others succeed has made him an invaluable asset to National Van Lines,” said Mark, President of National Van Lines. “His promotion to Vice President of Sales reflects his exceptional leadership and continued impact on our company’s success.”
As he steps into his new role, Paul’s focus will remain on supporting the growth of National Van Lines and the development of the talented individuals within the company. He is eager to continue fostering strong relationships with agents and teams while helping others achieve their career goals.
Paul Gregory’s journey from laborer to Vice President of Sales is a testament to his determination, leadership, and belief in the values of National Van Lines.
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Contact
Deidra Pierson
708-450-2945
www.nationalvanlines.com
