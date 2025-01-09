Sentinel Self-Storage Opens New Facility in Sherwood, OR
Sherwood, OR, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sentinel Self-Storage is pleased to announce the opening of its newest facility at 15200 SW Century Drive in Sherwood, Oregon. This state-of-the-art property, part of the growing portfolio of Langer Family LLC, marks the fifth Sentinel location in Sherwood. The facility brings modern, secure storage solutions to the community, meeting a wide range of needs with convenience and quality.
The facility features 677 storage units, offering a total of 68,460 rentable square feet. Customers can choose from heated interior units or convenient drive-up accessible units, with additional retail and office rental spaces also available on-site. Designed with security and ease of use in mind, the property includes advanced security systems, flexible access hours, and online rental capabilities. Customers will also be able to purchase moving boxes and a variety of packing supplies on-site.
The facility was designed by Stephen Bourne of Site + Plan + Mix LLC, Seattle, WA, and Tiland/Schmidt Architects PC, Portland, OR. It was developed by Matt Langer and constructed by Pence Construction, Lake Oswego, OR and Northwest Earthmovers, Sherwood, OR. West Coast Self-Storage will manage operations, continuing its tradition of exceptional service and quality.
"We’re excited to bring another top-tier storage option to the Sherwood community with the opening of Sentinel Self-Storage on Century Drive," said Paul Beyer, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. "With a range of heated interior units and drive-up storage, this facility reflects our commitment to meeting the growing needs of the area. We’re proud to provide a storage experience that combines convenience, security, and exceptional customer service."
About West Coast Self-Storage Group:
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage Group manages 145 locations across the Western United States. Learn more at WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
