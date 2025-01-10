Operation Dream Landing Launches: Empowering Undecided with Industry Awareness and Dream Career Pathways
Dream2Career today announced the launch of Operation Dream Landing, a collaborative media project designed to empower undecided students and career seekers with the reliable information and resources they need to define their pathway to success. Dream2Career is actively seeking experts to join this unified talent marketing project.
Launching January 20, 2025, Operation Dream Landing will bring together businesses, learning providers, and career experts from all industries to create a coordinated marketing campaign providing industry awareness, entry-level job opportunities, learning program reviews, and other kinds of work-learn related information such as scholarships, apprenticeships, job-shadowing, industry associations, gamification, travel experiences, and innovations.
Collaboration is Key
Operation Dream Landing is built on the power of collaboration. The project invites participation from:
Industry Leaders: C-Suite executives across all industries
Workforce Groups
Marketing and PR Leaders
Human Resources Professionals
Learning Providers: Including leaders in credentialing organizations, industry associations, colleges, apprenticeships, and career experts
By collectively sharing insights and opportunities, these experts will equip over 6-million students and career-seekers with invaluable, best-fit information about entry-level jobs, learning programs, co-ops, etc., in a systematic way designed to empower and inspire students and career seekers.
Shared, Dedicated, and Focused on Specific Industries at Specific Times:
Operation Dream Landing media collaborations will feature dedicated themes each month, highlighting specific career paths and industries in simple, organized, and exciting ways designed to pique curiosity in areas that match the future worker's interests.
January & July: Maven Months – These months will focus on roles in arts, design, leadership, sales, recruitment, marketing, and travel.
February & August: Specialists Months – These months will delve into careers and industries related to manufacturing, construction, and the trades.
March & September: Visionary Months – These months will focus on jobs in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) as well as innovation and emerging industries like robotics, CHIPS development, drones, AI, and the bitcoin sector.
April & October: Naturalist Months – These months will focus on helping fields that take care of people and the planet, such as healthcare, environmental science, social work, and education.
May & November: Processor Months – These months will include professions in business process and operations, areas of management, and data analytics.
June & December: Protector Months – These months will feature careers in cybersecurity, law enforcement, political science, history, and other fields dedicated to protecting people, places, and things.
Dream2Career is actively seeking experts in each of these areas to join the project. Interested parties can contact Dream2Career for more information.
Empowering the Workforce of Tomorrow
Operation Dream Landing provides a unique opportunity for businesses and learning providers to make a real difference in the lives of undecided adults, students, and disenfranchised groups. By providing valuable insights and easier access to quality information, the project aims to help future workers find their dream careers and contribute to a thriving workforce.
About Dream2Career
Dream2Career (D2C), a woman-owned small business, provides marketing, recruitment, and training solutions to attract, retain, and inspire the workforce of tomorrow. D2C is the leading organization dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their career aspirations by providing useful information in engaging ways. Through innovative communications and shared resources, Dream2Career helps people of all ages and backgrounds explore career options, develop essential skills, and land their dream jobs.
Contact
Dream2CareerContact
Dr. Kathleen Houlihan
570-779-9359
https://dream2career.org/
