Watch Out of Scammers: Protect Yourself from Fraudulent Schemes
Scammers use the trustworthy name Netrocket to commit fraud against job seekers and business owners. Read the following information to learn how these scam schemes operate and how to avoid them to stay protected.
New York, NY, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Growing Threat of Online Scams
Nowadays, fraudsters and scams change and take new shapes, affecting individuals and businesses alike. Recently, scammers have misused Netrocket's name and reputation by impersonating its representatives to deceive and defraud.
This serves as a warning to keep you aware and informed about such schemes since knowledge remains the strongest defense against deception.
How the Scams Operate
The target audience of the scammers that are operating under Netrocket’s name is pretty wide, so please read carefully the information below if you are:
a) seeking for additional income;
b) looking for a job;
c) you are the owner of a small or mid-size business who is struggling with promoting it;
Here’s how they can approach you:
1. Fake Opportunities for Job Seekers
Scammers contact victims by email, messaging platforms, or social networks with a very profitable job offer using the name Netrocket.
Without the face-to-face interview but providing “training,” they add you to the group of victims they have already contacted and promise you the job with one-hour spending per day, and high remuneration.
To make the scam more convincing, counterfeit websites closely resembling Netrocket's branding are used to offer seemingly easy remote jobs.
Not explaining the truth about the process, especially that you are required to send advance cash to them from your own bank account to clear overdrafts the scammers create with hopes of getting your advance cash back as they have confirmed.
They might also reference or link to real profiles of Netrocket's social media or its team to create a false sense of authenticity and show that the real people are standing behind this.
By doing so, scammers create a kind of trust, which makes this scheme seem genuine.
Once a relationship has been established, and the money is paid, the fraudsters vanish, and there's no way to retrieve your money.
2. Business Owners Lured by Fraudulent Marketing Offers
Business owners are similarly targeted with promises of free consultations or marketing services. Fraudsters ask for money for tools or ad credits as a way to promote the campaigns. Like job seekers, these individuals also become victims of financial loss because of undelivered promised services.
Victims That Have Fallen Into This Trap Shared The Screenshots
The victims reported that they have received job offers camouflaged to appear like professional Netrocket communication. But remember: Netrocket is a digital marketing agency, that has only one official website - netrocket.pro.
Netrocket company always has a few steps of face-to-face interviews before making a job offer and more importantly - Netrocket has nothing in common with any cryptocurrency schemes. Everything else that claims to represent Netrocket - it’s a scam. So check the domain of the website, and look in more detail at what it looks like below.
Protect Yourself By Doing These Steps
While Netrocket is working on a solution to this issue, people can be proactive to keep themselves from falling into a trap:
Verify offers independently through the official websites of companies or through verified channels.
Beware of upfront payments: no genuine opportunity will ask for money to work or provide services.
Look out for email addresses and domains: a single letter or number makes all the difference in an impersonation.
Report suspicious activity: report to authorities or the organization if fraudulent behavior is found.
A Final Note
Awareness is the best safeguard. Understanding the methods behind these schemes can empower individuals and businesses to recognize and reject fraudulent approaches.
Stay informed, stay vigilant, and ensure your decisions are rooted in verified information.
Contact
Iryna Oleinikova
+1 929-389-0304
https://netrocket.pro
