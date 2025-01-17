SMC Corporation Exhibits at World of Concrete in Las Vegas, Jan. 21-23

SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at World of Concrete in Las Vegas at the Convention Center, North Hall, Booth N1369, January 21-23. The WoC 2025 trade show and is the world’s largest gathering for the concrete and masonry industries with total attendance at 60,000+ from 34 countries and representing over 1,300 companies from around the world. It showcases cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and networking opportunities the global construction industry.