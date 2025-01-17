SMC Corporation Exhibits at World of Concrete in Las Vegas, Jan. 21-23
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at World of Concrete in Las Vegas at the Convention Center, North Hall, Booth N1369, January 21-23. The WoC 2025 trade show and is the world’s largest gathering for the concrete and masonry industries with total attendance at 60,000+ from 34 countries and representing over 1,300 companies from around the world. It showcases cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and networking opportunities the global construction industry.
Noblesville, IN, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SMC will feature its newest innovation in industrial dust removal and mitigation with its Smart VentTM Jet Pulse Valves that have integrated a solenoid valve and printed circuit board (PCB) into each individual pulse valve to clean bag filters on-demand by monitoring differential pressure of each bag filter. This eliminates the old school timer box which indiscriminately cleaned the complete row of bag filters when only one was clogged in dust.
SMC automation and process components:
JSXFA 2-Port Dust Collector Jet Pulse Valve – is rated for 10 million cycles for extended longevity in reverse jet dust collector baghouse applications
XT316 Air Shocker Cylinder – Prevents and dislodges adhesion and blockage of bulk powder materials inside hoppers and storage units
UV Resistant Products – Robust fittings and tubing designed for prolonged outdoor exposure
Environmental Resistant Actuators – Pneumatic stainless-steel cylinders rated for IP65 and IP67 protection
AMG Water Removal System – Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubing
IDFB/IDU Refrigerated Air Dryers – Protect and extend the cycle life of downstream pneumatic components by lowering the dew point of compressed air with refrigerated air dryers
Visit SMC's Booth N1369, North Hall– Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
January 21-23 (T-Th) 9:30 – 5:00 PST
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
