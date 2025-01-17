SMC Exhibits at SLAS 2025 – Lab Automation in San Diego, CA, January 27-29
Visit the SMC Booth 1923 to experience the latest innovations in laboratory science and technology and the opportunity to see, hear, touch and feel SMC’s most advanced and important technologies to support the life sciences, technology, and the laboratory automation marketplace.
Noblesville, IN, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Products on exhibit will be:
Pinch Valve Technology
Solenoid Diaphragm Pump for Liquids
Liquid Isolation Valve Technology
Acrylic Manifolds
Static Neutralization Products
Micro Flow Control & Sensors
Peltier Type Thermoelectric Bath
Electric Linear & Rotary Actuators
Electric Grippers
Chillers
SLAS 2025 Exhibition Hours:
Monday, January 27 10:00 – 6:00 pm PST
Tuesday, January 28 10:00 – 6:00 pm PST
Wednesday, January 29 9:00 – 1:00 pm PST
Visit SMC at Booth 1923, SLAS – Lab Automation Fair, San Diego Convention Center, 111 Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA 92101
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption
Pinch Valve Technology
Solenoid Diaphragm Pump for Liquids
Liquid Isolation Valve Technology
Acrylic Manifolds
Static Neutralization Products
Micro Flow Control & Sensors
Peltier Type Thermoelectric Bath
Electric Linear & Rotary Actuators
Electric Grippers
Chillers
SLAS 2025 Exhibition Hours:
Monday, January 27 10:00 – 6:00 pm PST
Tuesday, January 28 10:00 – 6:00 pm PST
Wednesday, January 29 9:00 – 1:00 pm PST
Visit SMC at Booth 1923, SLAS – Lab Automation Fair, San Diego Convention Center, 111 Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA 92101
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories