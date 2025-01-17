SMC Exhibits at Photonics West 2025, Jan. 28 - 30 in San Francisco
Visit the SMC Booth #5214 to experience the latest innovations and technologies for components supporting the laser, photonics and biomedical optics industries at SPIE Photonics West 2025, the premier event to find the latest products, tools, and applications for continuing to be competitive.
Noblesville, IN, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On exhibit will be the newest product innovations focused on: Industrial Lasers, Biomedical Optics, Optoelectronics, and Micro-fab.
SMC products on exhibit will be:
Dual Channel Recirculating Chillers
Rack Mount Recirculating Chillers
Water Treatment & Delivery Systems
Digital Flow Switch (Liquids)
Membrane Air Dryer
Quick Change Filter for Liquids
Stainless Steel Couplers w/ FKM Seals
SPIE Photonics West Exhibit Hours:
· Tuesday, January 28 10:00 – 5:00 PST
· Wednesday, January 29 10:00 – 5:00 PST
· Thursday, January 30 10:00 – 4:00 PST
Visit SMC at Booth # 5214, SPIE Photonics West, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
