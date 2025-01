SMC Exhibits at Photonics West 2025, Jan. 28 - 30 in San Francisco

Noblesville, IN, January 17, 2025 --( PR.com )-- On exhibit will be the newest product innovations focused on: Industrial Lasers, Biomedical Optics, Optoelectronics, and Micro-fab.SMC products on exhibit will be:Dual Channel Recirculating ChillersRack Mount Recirculating ChillersWater Treatment & Delivery SystemsDigital Flow Switch (Liquids)Membrane Air DryerQuick Change Filter for LiquidsStainless Steel Couplers w/ FKM SealsSPIE Photonics West Exhibit Hours:· Tuesday, January 28 10:00 – 5:00 PST· Wednesday, January 29 10:00 – 5:00 PST· Thursday, January 30 10:00 – 4:00 PSTVisit SMC at Booth # 5214, SPIE Photonics West, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CAAbout SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption