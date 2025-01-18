New Year, New EmpowHERto Goals for 2025
EmpowHERto appoints five new industry experts to the Toronto Board of Directors, bringing a deep understanding of the challenges faced, a shared vision to create lasting change.
Toronto, Canada, January 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EmpowHERto, an organization based in Toronto and Fort Lauderdale dedicated to partnering with minority women and girls underserved communities, appoints five new industry leaders to the Toronto Board of Directors — Kris Tsaousidis, Cheryl Stookes, Namrata Narayan, Merlin Jacob, Kianah Dames and Wes Gendi.
“Our new board members bring an incredible wealth of expertise, diverse perspectives and a shared passion for empowering minority young women and girls,” said EmpowHERto founder and executive director, Janeen Brown.
The new board members represent a variety of professional backgrounds from education and finance to technology and community development, which will significantly enhance EmpowHERto’s ability to drive innovation, expand reach, develop new strategies, strengthen partnerships and ensure the sustainability of EmpowHERto’s programs.
“The new board members bring a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the communities we serve and a shared vision to create lasting change,” Brown said.
New board members are joined by the current EmpowHERto Board of Directors consisting of: Janeen Brown, Founder and Executive Director; Diana Gallo, Board Chairperson; Adé Adeyemi; and Kadine Cooper.
There are a number of key priorities for EmpowHERto for the coming year including:
- Expanding Impact: Scale programs to reach more underserved young women and girls across more communities in Ontario;
- Strengthen Financial Sustainability: Secure diverse funding streams such as grants, corporate sponsorship and individual donors to support growth and longevity of EmpowHERto’s initiatives;
- Deepening Community Partnerships: Forge stronger collaborations with local organizations, schools and businesses to enhance program delivery and create more opportunities for the young women and girls served by EmpowHERto’s programming;
- Advancing Workforce Readiness: With a focus on real-life skills, EmpowHERto will expand training programs in technology and entrepreneurship aimed to equip young women and girls with the tools needed to build successful futures; and
- Enhancing Governance: The Board of Directors will prioritize refining our governance practices to ensure transparency and accountability to align EmpowHERto’s mission as the organization grows.
“We are united in making 2025 a transformative year for EmpowHERto as we continue to ensure young minority women and girls become the leaders and innovators of tomorrow,” Brown said.
For more information visit empowherto.org.
EmpowHERto 2025 Board of Directors:
Kris Tsaousidis (Board of Directors President) — Former Toronto small business owner with more than 20 years experience in the financial services sector and currently sits as a Vice President with Visa Canada.
Cheryl Stookes — Respected industry leader recognized for driving growth and building high-performing teams with more than 20 years experience in technology sales, marketing and partnership leadership.
Namrata Narayana — Founder and director of the feminist communications and public engagement practice, WOKE, with 15 years experience in strategic planning, executive communications and brand management.
Merlin Jacob — Global executive known for leading and influencing growth at tech organizations, channeling execution on go-to-market strategies and improving various marketing and customer experience programs.
Kianah Dames — Influencer marketing expert with more than eight years experience in brand partnerships and digital strategy working with top brands in the beauty, fashion, wellness and lifestyle sectors.
Wes Gendi — Director at Canadian Pacific Kansas City and International business professional with more than 17 years experience in project management and equity, diversity and inclusion.
About EmpowHERto:
EmpowHERto is dedicated to partnering with young minority women and girls from underserved communities. Our mission is to empower them with the necessary tools to thrive, overcome systemic barriers, and beat the statistics stacked against them. EmpowHERto is a women-led organization with the goal of positively impacting and uplifting minority women and girls through free life skills programming with a focus on financial literacy, leadership skills, mentorship and mental health.
EmpowHERto offers six core programs: providing hands-on career mentorship with AdvisHER; coding and digital empowerment training with CodeHER and Data4HER; coaching in mental health and well-being through EmbraceHER; learning to break negative financial habits with Finace4HER; and empowering leadership and entrepreneurship through FoundHER.
For more information visit empowherto.org.
Media Contact:
Eniola Soetan
Marketing and PR Manager
647-370-1231
Eniola@empowherto.org
