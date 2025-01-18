Elkos Pens Announces Participation in Paperworld India 2025
Kolkata, India, January 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elkos Pens, a leader in the writing instrument industry, is delighted to confirm its participation in Paperworld India 2025, the country’s premier platform for stationery, writing instruments, and office supplies. The event is scheduled to take place from January 23 to 25, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.
At Paperworld India 2025, Elkos Pens will showcase its diverse portfolio of high-quality writing instruments, including ball pens, gel pens, roller pens, sketch pens, markers, and other stationery essentials. Known for blending functionality, innovation, and affordability, Elkos Pens continues to deliver exceptional products that cater to the needs of students, professionals, and creatives.
What to Expect at the Elkos Pens Booth:
• Exciting New Launches: Discover the latest in writing technology and stylish designs.
• Sustainability Focus: Learn about our eco-friendly writing instruments that support sustainable practices.
• Product Demos: Experience live demonstrations showcasing product performance and features.
• Exclusive Event Deals: Take advantage of special offers available only at Paperworld India 2025.
Mr. Vijay Singh, Marketing Head of Elkos Pens, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, saying: “We are proud to participate in Paperworld India 2025, a prestigious platform that brings together the best in the stationery and writing instrument industry.”
“It is an incredible opportunity to display our innovative range, connect with key stakeholders, and create new opportunities for growth. We look forward to engaging with visitors and sharing our passion for exceptional writing solutions.”
Paperworld India serves as an essential platform for stationery enthusiasts, industry professionals, and businesses, providing valuable opportunities to explore the latest trends and innovations in the sector. Elkos Pens’ participation highlights its commitment to delivering innovative products that foster creativity and support productivity.
Event Details:
• Event: Paperworld India 2025
• Dates: January 23-25, 2025
• Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai
• Event Website: Paperworld India
About Elkos Pens: Elkos Pens is a leading manufacturer of premium writing instruments, offering a wide array of pens, markers, and stationery products. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Elkos Pens has established a strong presence both in India and internationally. Certified with ISO 9001:2015, the company ensures the highest manufacturing standards for its products.
Media Contact: Elkos Pens
Email: info@elkospens.com
Website: www.elkospens.com
Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited
Address : 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A, Kolkata - 700 001 West Bengal, India
Phone : 033-6607-9643
Email : info@elkospens.com
Url : https://www.elkospens.com/
