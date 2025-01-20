Assert AI Welcomes Arun Harihara Subramony as Strategic Industry Advisor to Strengthen Focus on Manufacturing and Energy sectors
Assert AI appoints Arun Harihara Subramony as Strategic Industry Advisor to strengthen its focus on driving innovation and growth in the manufacturing and energy sectors.
Chicago, IL, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Assert AI Inc., a leading provider of cutting-edge computer vision solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Arun Harihara Subramony as a Strategic Industry Advisor to the board of Assert AI. With a wealth of expertise in automobile, manufacturing and energy sector, Arun’s onboarding underscores Assert AI’s commitment to expanding its impact in these critical sectors.
Arun brings over two decades of experience driving innovation and operational excellence in automobile, manufacturing and energy sector. He has held leadership roles at General Electric (GE), where he led advanced manufacturing initiatives, and at LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business, where he played a key role in scaling production and improving operational efficiencies in wind turbine blade manufacturing. His strategic insights and leadership in these industries will play a pivotal role in helping Assert AI further refine its product offerings and deepen its engagement with enterprise clients.
As manufacturing and energy markets rapidly evolve, Arun’s guidance will ensure Assert AI remains at the forefront of technology-driven transformation. “I am incredibly excited to join Assert AI at such a transformative time,” said Arun. “The company’s ability to harness the power of computer vision to solve real-world challenges in automobile, manufacturing and energy sector is groundbreaking. I look forward to collaborating with the team to expand Assert AI’s reach and accelerate its mission of innovation and sustainability.”
Commenting on the announcement, Shalabh, Business Head and Co-founder of Assert AI, said, “Arun’s vast expertise in automobile, manufacturing and energy sector perfectly aligns with Assert AI’s strategic goals. His perspective will be invaluable as we work to deliver impactful solutions that address the unique challenges of these industries. We are confident that Arun’s insights will significantly enhance our ability to create value for our clients and drive growth.”
For more information about Assert AI and its innovative computer vision solutions, visit assertai.com.
Arun brings over two decades of experience driving innovation and operational excellence in automobile, manufacturing and energy sector. He has held leadership roles at General Electric (GE), where he led advanced manufacturing initiatives, and at LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business, where he played a key role in scaling production and improving operational efficiencies in wind turbine blade manufacturing. His strategic insights and leadership in these industries will play a pivotal role in helping Assert AI further refine its product offerings and deepen its engagement with enterprise clients.
As manufacturing and energy markets rapidly evolve, Arun’s guidance will ensure Assert AI remains at the forefront of technology-driven transformation. “I am incredibly excited to join Assert AI at such a transformative time,” said Arun. “The company’s ability to harness the power of computer vision to solve real-world challenges in automobile, manufacturing and energy sector is groundbreaking. I look forward to collaborating with the team to expand Assert AI’s reach and accelerate its mission of innovation and sustainability.”
Commenting on the announcement, Shalabh, Business Head and Co-founder of Assert AI, said, “Arun’s vast expertise in automobile, manufacturing and energy sector perfectly aligns with Assert AI’s strategic goals. His perspective will be invaluable as we work to deliver impactful solutions that address the unique challenges of these industries. We are confident that Arun’s insights will significantly enhance our ability to create value for our clients and drive growth.”
For more information about Assert AI and its innovative computer vision solutions, visit assertai.com.
Contact
Assert AIContact
Rashmi Walia
+919418079168
assertai.com
Rashmi Walia
+919418079168
assertai.com
Categories