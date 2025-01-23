Moodr Health Welcomes Amy Evans as New Chief Executive Officer
Morgantown, WV, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Moodr Health is delighted to announce Amy Evans as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With an extensive background in executive leadership and an impressive track record in executive leadership for B2B tech companies, Amy brings unparalleled expertise to Moodr Health during this exciting time of growth and innovation.
Amy’s professional journey includes leadership roles at world-class organizations such as Salesforce, Wolters Kluwer, OneSource Virtual, and ADP. She is celebrated for her ability to exceed revenue targets, build high-performing teams, drive go-to-market strategies, and optimize customer experiences. As a respected Senior Executive Leader, Amy has consistently delivered leading-edge technology solutions to Fortune 500 clients, focusing on SaaS, BPaaS, Cloud, and CRM platforms.
“Moodr Health delivers on the promise of proactive healthcare and unlocks a $750B problem that providers, payors and the communities they serve struggle with every day. I am honored to be leading our passionate and high calibre team of business, industry and clinical experts to execute on our vision of making the new Gold Standard of healthcare a reality for our customers and the people they serve,” stated Amy Evans.
Moodr Health, founded in West Virginia, sets the gold standard for remote patient management by combining predictive AI to flag high-risk individuals, wearable technology, and meaningful human connections. The platform empowers early prevention, timely intervention, and effective treatment of mental health challenges, focusing on underserved populations facing challenges such as substance use and perinatal mental health. Moodr Health’s innovative, human-centered approach ensures proactive, scalable care that transforms health outcomes and fosters connections in all communities.
Ataes Aggarwal, Co-founder of Moodr Health, shared his enthusiasm for Amy’s appointment, stating, “Amy Evans brings an unmatched combination of confidence, expertise, and alignment with Moodr’s philosophy. Her dedication and commitment to our mission have made her the clear choice to lead our initiative and be a voice for patients and people effectively. Her ability to scale organizations and her strategic insights will be instrumental in advancing our mission to deliver cutting-edge, patient-centered solutions and open new opportunities for innovation and growth.”
Drew Lytton, Board Member, highlighted the significance of Amy joining the team, remarking, “Amy’s leadership, vision, and experience in driving growth and innovation make her the ideal person to lead Moodr Health at this pivotal time. Her track record of success and passion for transforming healthcare will undoubtedly help Moodr achieve its mission of improving lives and fostering connections across communities.”
Moodr Health is proud to welcome Amy Evans to the team and looks forward to a bright future under her leadership.
Media Contact:
Jackie Lytton
Email: jackie.lytton@moodrhealth.com
Phone: (304) 923-7359
www.moodrhealth.com
