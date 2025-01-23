Global Mobile Software, LLC Appoints Federico Lopez as Head of Commercial Operations for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean
New York, NY, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Global Mobile Software, LLC (GMS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Federico Lopez as Head of Commercial Operations for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. With several years of experience in commercial operations and a proven track record of driving growth, Mr. Lopez brings valuable expertise to GMS.
"We are thrilled to welcome Federico to our team," said Armen Hacopian, CEO of GMS. "His appointment marks a significant milestone in our expansion into the vibrant markets of Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. As we continue to innovate and enhance our state-of-the-art TifoXR™ 3D immersive fan engagement platform, Federico's leadership will be instrumental in driving adoption and growth in these key regions."
About Global Mobile Software, LLC.
GMS is a leading provider of innovative mobile software solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing fan engagement experiences through its cutting-edge TifoXR™ platform.
