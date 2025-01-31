Mark Fern Joins Harlan Davis as Senior Sales Executive, Bringing Over 12 Years of Expertise in Payment Solutions
Greenwich, CT, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mark Fern (Fern), a seasoned leader in the Payments industry, has joined Harlan Davis as a Senior Sales Executive, bringing more than 25 years of experience in credit card processing and financial solutions. Fern’s return to the Payments arena marks a culmination of a career that began with First Data and Wells Fargo, where he ranked in the top five in production for seven years, including two years at number one. Harlan Davis, a trusted name in the Payments industry for 20 years, is known for its commitment to providing tailored electronic Payment solutions that streamline operations and reduce unnecessary costs. As a Senior Sales Executive, Fern will leverage the Harlan Davis extensive history to empower businesses by offering Wholesale pricing, innovative cash discount/admin fee programs, and solutions to eliminate common financial pain points such as leasing, junk fees, rate creep and processing contracts.
"I’m thrilled to align myself with Harlan Davis, a company that is a true industry leader," said Fern. "Harlan Davis’ commitment to fairness, transparency, and customer service resonates deeply with my own values, and I’m excited to be part of a team that sets the standard for excellence in Payment processing."
Harlan Davis is recognized for helping Merchants navigate the complexities of Payments for two decades with its industry-leading services, including 24/7 US-based elite support, a plethora of Payment equipment solutions (including mobile and contactless), and its comprehensive selection of POS systems for businesses of all sizes. The company also offers a range of pricing structures that help clients achieve the most cost-effective Payment solutions, like Wholesale rates, flat rates, and admin fee accounts; aka cash discount or dual pricing, all basically equaling 0% processing – with proper compliance. Additionally, all of Harlan Davis’ clients have a robust data breach protection program.
Harlan Davis was founded by Payments expert Scott H. Wagner (Wagner) who is an industry veteran for more than 30 years. Harlan Davis is a leading provider of Payment processing solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional value and service to businesses for various industries, across the country. Harlan Davis specializes in creating customized Payment solutions that are fair, transparent, and designed to help businesses thrive.
Wagner said, “I have known Mark for over 30 years. I know he will represent Harlan Davis with integrity, top of the line follow through, unparalleled partnership, strong product knowledge and do it all with joy and enthusiasm, plus the latitude to make it all happen. We are proud to have Mark on the Harlan Davis team.”
Press Contact:
Scott H. Wagner
Founder & President
Harlan Davis
Email: swagner@harlandavis.com
Website: www.harlandavis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/harlandavis-yourtrustedadvisorinpaymentsprocessing
