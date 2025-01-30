Accomplished Global Executive and Award-Winning Leader, Tarun Chopra, Joins Factum Global as Executive Consultant
Factum Global has appointed Tarun Chopra as Executive Consultant. A seasoned global executive, Chopra brings expertise in strategy, finance, risk management, and compliance. He has led successful global expansions and acquisitions at Clements Worldwide and contributed to the U.S. Treasury’s $50 billion TARP initiative. His leadership experience spans multiple industries, including insurance and financial services.
Washington DC, DC, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Factum Global, an international consulting firm specializing in helping organizations expand and operate across global markets, today announced the appointment of Tarun Chopra as Executive Consultant. Mr. Chopra is an accomplished global executive with a remarkable career spanning multiple continents, industries, and leadership roles, bringing unparalleled expertise to enhance Factum Global's consulting capabilities.
Mr. Chopra's career has been defined by his ability to guide high-performance teams and drive transformational growth in Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations. He has extensive experience in the insurance, financial services, and consumer goods sectors, with functional expertise in strategy, finance, risk management, and compliance. Notable roles in his career include serving as President and CEO of Clements Worldwide, where he spearheaded the company’s global expansion across the UK, Ireland, Belgium, UAE, and Gibraltar and managing acquisitions in the Netherlands and Italy.
“Tarun's track record as a global leader and his deep expertise across diverse industries and markets make him an invaluable addition to the Factum Global team,” said Francisco Gomez, Founder & CEO of Factum Global. “His ability to navigate complex challenges and deliver innovative solutions aligns seamlessly with our mission of empowering organizations to thrive in an interconnected world.”
In addition to his leadership roles, Mr. Chopra has contributed to significant initiatives such as the strategy and execution of the $50 billion U.S. Treasury TARP (Troubled Asset Relief Program). His thought leadership has been featured in esteemed publications like The Wall Street Journal and CFO Magazine.
Mr. Chopra holds an MBA from Melbourne Business School and is a Chartered Accountant (CPA equivalent) from India. A respected public speaker, he has served on multiple boards, including The Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers (CIAB), The CFO Alliance, and Tapoly. He is a Venture Partner at the InsurTech Fund.
About Factum Global
Factum Global is an international consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses and associations expand internationally. With over 100 years of combined global expansion experience, our team disrupts the status quo through a proven company model that brings you transparency, personalized executive-level service, and a roadmap to accelerate your organization’s growth. Whether it’s launching into a new market, establishing a local office, or navigating complex tax laws — we’ll assist you in the development of your global strategy, guide you through execution, and connect you to the world. Let us help you create your global strategy and connect you to the world, profitably. Visit us at FactumGlobal.com to assess your global readiness.
