Accomplished Global Executive and Award-Winning Leader, Tarun Chopra, Joins Factum Global as Executive Consultant

Factum Global has appointed Tarun Chopra as Executive Consultant. A seasoned global executive, Chopra brings expertise in strategy, finance, risk management, and compliance. He has led successful global expansions and acquisitions at Clements Worldwide and contributed to the U.S. Treasury’s $50 billion TARP initiative. His leadership experience spans multiple industries, including insurance and financial services.