Long-Term Care Insurance Rates Remain Steady According to 2025 Price Index
Los Angeles, CA, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Inflation may impact what Americans now pay for many items, but the cost of long-term care insurance remains steady according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).
“Premiums for new long-term care insurance coverage have not increased compared to last year which is great news for those considering this important protection," states Jesse Slome, AALTCI's director. The organization has just posted its 2025 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index.
According to the analysis, rates continue to vary based on which insurance company you select. "For example, a couple who are both age 65 could find basically equal long-term care insurance from one insurer that costs $5,000 more a year than coverage from another major insurer. Comparison shopping is still one of the most important things to do when considering this coverage."
The analysis reported that a male age 55 could buy $165,000 or long-term care insurance protection for around $950-a-year. "If the individual is in very good health, he may even pay less," Slome explains. Adding a compound inflation growth option will add to the cost. "The same policy growing at three percent annually will cost $2,200 annually," Slome notes. "However, at age 85, the policyholder will have access to $400,500 in available benefits."
The full 2025 Long-Term care Insurance Price Index can be accessed at https://www.aaltci.org/long-term-care-insurance/learning-center/ltcfacts-2025.php.
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) https://www.aaltci.org advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions.
