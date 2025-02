LeadAngel Unveils New Pricing Plans to Enhance Lead Management Efficiency

Sunnyvale, CA, February 03, 2025 --( PR.com )-- The newly introduced pricing plans include:Professional Plan – Perfect for businesses aiming to optimize lead-to-account matching and streamline lead routing. This plan includes:- Price: $500 per month (paid annually)- One-time setup fee appliesWhat's Included:100,000 Lead + Account Records Change10 Sales People Change2-Way Lead to Account MatchingAnd more.Professional Plus Plan – A comprehensive solution designed for businesses seeking enhanced automation and real-time sales handoffs. This plan offers:- Price: $2,042 per month (paid annually)- One-time setup fee appliesWhat's Included:500,000 Lead + Account Records Change25 Sales People Change2-Way Lead to Account MatchingLead, Contact, Account and Opportunity RoutingAnd moreBoth plans come with optional add-ons such as Data Deduplication, ScheduleNow for Web Forms, ScheduleNow for HandOff and On-the-Spot Transfer (exclusive to Professional Plus). Pricing is structured annually with a one-time setup fee applicable.Why the Update?LeadAngel’s new pricing model reflects its commitment to delivering scalable and customizable solutions that align with evolving business needs. By offering flexible pricing and feature-rich plans, LeadAngel continues to empower sales teams with tools that improve lead conversion rates and drive revenue growth.About LeadAngelLeadAngel provides cutting-edge lead routing and lead-to-account matching solutions that integrate seamlessly with modern CRMs. With features like smart lead matching, data deduplication, native calendar integration and automated lead distribution, LeadAngel helps businesses streamline sales operations and maximize efficiency.