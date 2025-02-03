LeadAngel Unveils New Pricing Plans to Enhance Lead Management Efficiency
LeadAngel, a leader in lead routing and account matching solutions, has announced a new pricing structure designed to provide businesses with greater flexibility, efficiency, and value. The updated plans aim to streamline lead management while ensuring cost-effective solutions for companies of all sizes.
Sunnyvale, CA, February 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The newly introduced pricing plans include:
Professional Plan – Perfect for businesses aiming to optimize lead-to-account matching and streamline lead routing. This plan includes:
- Price: $500 per month (paid annually)
- One-time setup fee applies
What's Included:
100,000 Lead + Account Records Change
10 Sales People Change
2-Way Lead to Account Matching
And more.
Professional Plus Plan – A comprehensive solution designed for businesses seeking enhanced automation and real-time sales handoffs. This plan offers:
- Price: $2,042 per month (paid annually)
- One-time setup fee applies
What's Included:
500,000 Lead + Account Records Change
25 Sales People Change
2-Way Lead to Account Matching
Lead, Contact, Account and Opportunity Routing
And more
Both plans come with optional add-ons such as Data Deduplication, ScheduleNow for Web Forms, ScheduleNow for HandOff and On-the-Spot Transfer (exclusive to Professional Plus). Pricing is structured annually with a one-time setup fee applicable.
Why the Update?
LeadAngel’s new pricing model reflects its commitment to delivering scalable and customizable solutions that align with evolving business needs. By offering flexible pricing and feature-rich plans, LeadAngel continues to empower sales teams with tools that improve lead conversion rates and drive revenue growth.
About LeadAngel
LeadAngel provides cutting-edge lead routing and lead-to-account matching solutions that integrate seamlessly with modern CRMs. With features like smart lead matching, data deduplication, native calendar integration and automated lead distribution, LeadAngel helps businesses streamline sales operations and maximize efficiency.
Kajol Nagi
+91-77248 59935
https://www.leadangel.com/
