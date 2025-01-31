Bell Design Group Welcomes Three Exceptional New Team Members
Los Angeles, CA, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bell Design Group, an international architecture and design studio, has announced the addition of three talented professionals to its growing team: Laura Dinarés Couto, Ioanna Kalyvioti, and Nora Leon. Each brings unique expertise, creativity, and passion, further strengthening the studio’s commitment to architectural innovation, design collaboration and construction excellence.
“Bell Design Group is thrilled to welcome Laura, Ioanna, and Nora,” said Bell Design Group’s Founding Principal, Tima Bell, Assoc. AIA. “Their diverse experiences, talents, and passions align with our mission to deliver innovative and impactful design solutions. We are looking forward to the incredible contributions they will make to our team’s Los Angeles and Madrid offices.”
Laura Dinarés Couto has joined Bell Design Group’s Madrid office as a Junior Project Architect. With ARB and RIBA certifications, Dinarés Couto’s extensive education includes degrees from the University of Kent, University of Brighton, and University of Westminster. Her career highlights include receiving the RIBA London Award and the BIID Central London Award for her work on the St Andrew Holborn Church regeneration in London. She is passionate about adaptive reuse and sustainable design, creating projects that honor heritage while embracing contemporary innovation.
Ioanna Kalyvioti has joined the studio’s Madrid office as a Project Captain I. Originally from Greece, Kalyvioti’s diverse background includes lighting design, social media coordination, and participation in international design workshops. She holds a Master’s in Architecture from NTUA (Greece) and a Master’s in Architectural Communication from ETSAM (Spain). Her design philosophy is inspired by contemporary art and digital innovation, which she channels into creative and thoughtful architectural solutions.
Nora Leon has joined the Los Angeles office as a Project Captain II. Hailing from Michigan, Leon’s educational journey includes a B.S. in Architecture from the University of Michigan and a Master of Architecture from Rice University. Her expertise in sustainable and innovative design is exemplified by her work on Princeton University’s Schmidt Hall, one of the first mass timber buildings on campus. Leon’s dedication to sustainability and urbanism drives her design approach.
For more information about Bell Design Group and its latest projects, visit belldesigngroup.com.
About Bell Design Group
Bell Design Group is an international architectural studio, renowned for its innovative and progressive approach to projects ranging from furniture design to urban master plans. Bell Design Group aims to create influential, evocative, and functional design solutions that seamlessly integrate the physical built environment with the cultural art world. The studio’s diverse portfolio includes urban design, building design, interiors, rehabilitation, and graphic and art design commissions. Bell Design Group frequently collaborates with pioneering artists, consultants, and designers to develop culturally relevant architecture. Their commitment to architectural innovation, design collaboration, and construction excellence is demonstrated across a wide variety of typologies. Bell Design Group’s work exemplifies a relentless pursuit of inventive solutions, resulting in projects that are both culturally impactful and aesthetically compelling.
