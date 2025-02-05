Miebach Expands USA and Canadian Leadership to Build Upon Regional Growth
Pablo Gonzalez, Julian Osorio, and Victoria Ma Take on New Responsibilities for USA and Canadian Operations
Fishers, IN, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With the continued growing need for specialized supply chain support, Miebach is announcing the promotion of 3 Directors to new Leadership Positions. Victoria Ma will be increasing her responsibility from managing the Strategy and Digital services to overseeing all service lines as the new Head of Services for the Region. Pablo Gonzalez and Julian Osorio will be taking on new roles in the organization, leading the Manufacturing Industry Business Unit and Retail, Fashion, and Distribution Industry Business Unit, respectively. These strategic leadership roles underscore Miebach’s commitment to enhancing its client-centric approach, delivering tailored solutions and continuing to build upon the growth in both the US and Canadian market.
“I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to work alongside Victoria for nearly 13 years, Pablo in different capacities over the last 14 years, and Julian for the last 2,” remarked Nick Banich, Chief Revenue Officer for Miebach in USA and Canada. “Between Victoria’s innovative mind and the wealth of industry knowledge that both Pablo and Julian bring to the table, it’s incredible working beside them every day, and exciting to see what they are going to be able to unlock for our clients with these new roles and elevated responsibility.”
Ms. Ma steps into the role of Head of Services with a proven track record of delivering transformative results across global supply chain operations. A seasoned Miebach leader, and Equity Partner for the last 4 years, Victoria has been instrumental in driving digital innovation and supply chain strategy for leading brands across the Miebach industry portfolio. She combines expertise in areas such as strategy, processes, and data science with a hands-on approach to solving complex supply chain challenges. Victoria holds a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and a Master’s degree in Data Science from Johns Hopkins University. Her blend of technical acumen and strategic vision elevates client outcomes and internal innovation.
Mr. Gonzalez brings over 25 years of experience in supply chain and logistics over a distinguished career, including key leadership positions at AB InBev, where he was directly responsible for large operations and major transformations across North and South America. In his last role with the organization, he led major transformational special projects around the globe. He has led numerous high-impact initiatives, including integrating supply chains following mergers and acquisitions and optimizing networks for cost and service improvements. His academic background includes Industrial Engineering degree from Buenos Aires University, MBA from Catholic University of Buenos Aires and advanced programs in supply chain and logistics at Stanford University and MIT. Pablo’s expertise in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and beverages uniquely positions him to lead Miebach’s efforts in delivering tailored solutions to clients in these industries as well as others as the Head of the Manufacturing Business Unit.
Mr. Osorio has 20 years of experience spanning supply chain, logistics, transportation, and operations strategy, with significant achievements in strategic network design and optimization, transformation, planning and execution retail, omni-channel and e-commerce operations. His international experience spans Canada, USA and LATAM and has held leadership roles at Hudson’s Bay, Walmart Canada, and Purolator, where he spearheaded initiatives in last-mile strategy, network optimization, and fulfillment technology assessments. Julian’s academic credentials include an MBA from the Rotman School of Management and Postgraduate Diplomas in Corporate Finance and Project Management, and a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering. His diverse experience enables him to bring realistic and practical approaches to enhancing supply chain efficiency and resilience for clients across industries as the Head of the Retail, Fashion, and Distribution Business Unit.
Miebach’s new leadership appointments align with a broader strategy to continue the organic expansion of its operations in USA and Canada. The experience and increased responsibilities of these proven leaders will ensure that the quality and innovative ideas that Miebach is known for, is able to keep pace with both the growing size of our operations and continued evolving needs of our clients. We will remain dedicated to our client’s success and living our core values of Delivery, Innovation, Care, and Integrity.
