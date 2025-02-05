#GirlsClub Opens Enrollment for 2025 Emerging Manager Certification Program
Phoenix, AZ, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- #GirlsClub, a leadership development program focused on advancing women in go-to-market roles, has opened enrollment for the 2025 Emerging Manager Certification Program. Now in its seventh year, the program provides leadership training, mentorship, and professional networking opportunities for women in sales, marketing, and customer success roles.
The program’s impact is well documented, with past participants achieving key career milestones, including promotions, quota attainment rates exceeding 90%, and expanded professional networks. While many women hesitate to step into leadership roles, 90% of past participants were nominated by a colleague who recognized their potential before they did.
“Many of our most successful graduates joined the program because someone saw their potential and encouraged them to take the leap,” said Jen Spencer, Program Vice President at #GirlsClub. “This program is designed to turn that potential into lasting leadership.”
Southeastern Printing | SEP Communications Named Title Sponsor
#GirlsClub also announced Southeastern Printing | SEP Communications as the title sponsor for the Generation 7 cohort of the Emerging Manager Certification Program. A WBENC-certified woman-owned business, Southeastern specializes in one-to-one print communication and branded promotional products. The company’s sponsorship reflects its commitment to advancing women in leadership and supporting professional development.
Encouraging Nominations and Participation
Sales leaders, mentors, and advocates are encouraged to nominate high-potential candidates. Nominations serve as a critical step in fostering a culture of inclusivity and leadership development within organizations.
“Readiness for leadership starts with opportunity,” Spencer said. “A nomination can be the catalyst for a woman’s leadership journey.”
About #GirlsClub
#GirlsClub is a five-month leadership certification program designed to prepare women in sales, marketing, and customer success roles for leadership positions. In addition to its certification program, #GirlsClub publishes the annual Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work list and highlights industry allies advocating for gender equity.
For more information or to submit a nomination, visit www.wearegirlsclub.com.
Contact
We Are Girls ClubContact
Jen Spencer
623-280-1352
www.wearegirlsclub.com
