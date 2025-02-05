Spacesaver Corporation: Mark Haubenschild Retires After 43 Years - Laurel Harrison Promoted to President

Spacesaver is excited to announce that after 43 years of service, former President & CEO Mark Haubenschild has retired as of 01/31/2025. He will remain on the Advisory Board for the foreseeable future. With that, Laurel Harrison has been promoted to President, effective 01/31/2025.