Spacesaver Corporation: Mark Haubenschild Retires After 43 Years - Laurel Harrison Promoted to President
Spacesaver is excited to announce that after 43 years of service, former President & CEO Mark Haubenschild has retired as of 01/31/2025. He will remain on the Advisory Board for the foreseeable future. With that, Laurel Harrison has been promoted to President, effective 01/31/2025.
Fort Atkinson, WI, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Spacesaver Corporation is honored to announce the retirement of Mark Haubenschild after 43 years of employment with the organization. Upon his retirement, Mark will remain on the Spacesaver Advisory Board. In conjunction, the organization is pleased to announce the promotion of Executive Vice President Laurel Harrison to President, effective January 31, 2025.
Mark joined Spacesaver Corporation in 1982 and has helped to grow the organization in a number of foundational and leadership roles, including President & CEO since 2016. His dedication to furthering the positive impact of Spacesaver and the solutions it provides have been instrumental in establishing Spacesaver as a leader in the markets it serves.
“It is a privilege to have worked with and learned from Mark for the past 13 years,” said Laurel Harrison. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue the progress he has made not only since his appointment to President & CEO, but also in the entirety of his storied career here at Spacesaver.”
Laurel joined Spacesaver in January 2012 as the Major Projects Manager and has continued to take on additional responsibility within the organization’s Sales and Marketing teams including her most recent role as Executive Vice President. Laurel holds an MBA in International Business from San Diego State University, an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Marquette University, as well as a certificate in Finance from Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Program.
“I feel fortunate to be part of such a fantastic team at Spacesaver and look forward to helping lead the talented and dedicated individuals here, as well as those we partner with to deliver our industry-leading solutions,” said Harrison.
Spacesaver manufactures a full range of innovative storage solutions for a variety of vertical markets including libraries, higher education, military, museums, public safety, manufacturing, K-12, healthcare, and business. Their in-house teams of engineers, project managers, and manufacturers work with an extensive distribution network to provide clients with reliable, well-designed storage solutions that optimize space, streamline workflows, and integrate seamlessly into any space.
Mark joined Spacesaver Corporation in 1982 and has helped to grow the organization in a number of foundational and leadership roles, including President & CEO since 2016. His dedication to furthering the positive impact of Spacesaver and the solutions it provides have been instrumental in establishing Spacesaver as a leader in the markets it serves.
“It is a privilege to have worked with and learned from Mark for the past 13 years,” said Laurel Harrison. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue the progress he has made not only since his appointment to President & CEO, but also in the entirety of his storied career here at Spacesaver.”
Laurel joined Spacesaver in January 2012 as the Major Projects Manager and has continued to take on additional responsibility within the organization’s Sales and Marketing teams including her most recent role as Executive Vice President. Laurel holds an MBA in International Business from San Diego State University, an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Marquette University, as well as a certificate in Finance from Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Program.
“I feel fortunate to be part of such a fantastic team at Spacesaver and look forward to helping lead the talented and dedicated individuals here, as well as those we partner with to deliver our industry-leading solutions,” said Harrison.
Spacesaver manufactures a full range of innovative storage solutions for a variety of vertical markets including libraries, higher education, military, museums, public safety, manufacturing, K-12, healthcare, and business. Their in-house teams of engineers, project managers, and manufacturers work with an extensive distribution network to provide clients with reliable, well-designed storage solutions that optimize space, streamline workflows, and integrate seamlessly into any space.
Contact
Spacesaver CorporationContact
Kyle Kopplin
920-563-0782
www.spacesaver.com
Kyle Kopplin
920-563-0782
www.spacesaver.com
Categories