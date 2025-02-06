Shreekant Patil Founder PARENTNashik Leads MACCIA Udyogyatra in Maharashtra Empowering MSMEs, Startups
Committee Chairman, Startup & Cluster Development CE Shreekant Patil leads MACCIA Udyogyatra 2025, empowering MSMEs, startups, and women entrepreneurs across Maharashtra through key events and government scheme guidance.
Kolhapur, India, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA) launched Udyogyatra 2025 with the aim of creating a robust ecosystem for startups, MSMEs, vyapari, and women entrepreneurs across the state, under the visionary guidance of President Hon. Shri Lalit Gandhi. The initiative seeks to empower local businesses and strengthen the economic fabric of Maharashtra.
A key figure in the success of MACCIA Udyogyatra 2025, CE Shreekant Patil, MACCIA Committee Chairman for Startup and Cluster Development, along with his esteemed team members — Mr. Dilip Salvekar, MACCIA Advisor, and Mr. Avinash Pathak, Secretary of North Maharashtra — have been at the forefront of this initiative. Patil’s leadership and expertise have been instrumental in guiding over 500 entrepreneurs during the event’s journey.
The Yatra commenced on 30 January 2025, starting from Nashik, with the first event held at MACCIA’s Pune office. The event saw the participation of 50+ MSMEs, with a focus on government schemes and the Startup India ecosystem. Notable guests, including Mr. Dheeraj Kumar, who shared insights on digital transformation, also contributed to the event’s success. The gathering was attended by key figures like Mr. Dilip Gupta, Vice President of MACCIA Pune, and Mr. Anand Mittal, Chairman of the Pune Branch.
Later that same day, the second event took place in collaboration with the Kolhapur Engineering Association (KEA) at their hall. More than 40 entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and women entrepreneurs from the Kolhapur region attended, engaging in enlightening discussions with keynote speaker CE Shreekant Patil. The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session where Patil addressed a range of entrepreneurial queries, further demonstrating his commitment to guiding the next generation of business leaders.
On 31 January, Udyogyatra 2025 continued its journey to Vaibhavwadi, where it participated in the Sindhudurg District Vyapari Mahasangh Melava. In a significant address to over 1000 MSMEs, vyapari, and women entrepreneurs, Shreekant Patil shared his valuable insights on the startup ecosystem and various government subsidy schemes, including PMEGP, CMEGP, PMFME, CGTMSE, and NSIC. His guidance aimed to help MSMEs in the Konkan region either start new ventures or scale existing businesses using these government resources to contribute to the vision of “Viksit Bharat by 2047.”
The event was graced by Shri Nitesh Rane, Cabinet minister in Government of Maharastra and a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the Kankavli vidhansabha constituency, CE Shreekant Patil and the MACCIA team were honored at the event by prominent figures such as Mr. Prasad Parkar, President of Sindhudurg District Vyapari Mahasangh, Mr. Tejas Ambekar, President of Vaibhavwadi, and Mr. Sanjay Sawant, Program Chairman, among others.
In a continued effort to support the local economy, MACCIA committed to conducting monthly workshops for MSMEs from Sindhudurg and surrounding regions, offering hands-on support and resources to foster a stronger business ecosystem. Looking ahead, MACCIA has plans to visit various regions across Maharashtra, bringing together leaders, experts, and keynote speakers to share their knowledge and experience with students, MSMEs, and vyapari in the months to come.
This ambitious initiative not only seeks to empower entrepreneurs but also strives to shape a more dynamic, innovative, and Atmanirbhar Maharashtra.
